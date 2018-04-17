6 free and discounted food specials in Las Vegas on Tax Day

While you’re waiting for your tax refund, reward yourself for meeting the deadline with one of these free and discounted food specials in Las Vegas.

Tax season officially closes today.

All deals are available on Tax Day, April 17, unless otherwise noted. No proof of completed taxes necessary.

Applebee’s: Get a Dollarita— a $1 margarita — throughout April; applebees.com

Chili’s: Take a Break from Taxes with the new $5 Cherry Blossom Margarita throughout April; chilis.com

Firehouse Subs: Use this printable coupon (valid at participating locations April 17 through April 19) to get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink. Online, use promo code TAXDAY2018; firehousesubs.com

Great American Cookies: One free Cookies & Cream Cookie per customer. No purchase necessary; greatamericancookies.com

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: A 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40; grimaldispizzeria.com

Hot Dog on a Stick: One free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog per customer; hotdogonastick.com