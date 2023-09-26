6 new and upcoming bars and restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

October also brings Oktoberfest and National Taco Day, plus an indoor tailgate experience for Raiders games.

Stray Pirate Tropical Cocktails & Effects in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Stray Pirate Tropical Cocktails & Effects in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jayde @ 16, on the 16th floor of M Resort, offers views of the Strip. (M Resort)

The annual Oktoberfest celebration at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas runs through Oct. 31, 2023. (Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas)

For National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 2023, La Mona Rosa in downtown Las Vegas is offering build-your-own bottomless margaritas. (Corner Bar Management)

For National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 2023, Tailgate Social in Palace Station is serving fish tacos featuring grilled mahi mahi, sweet cabbage, guacamole, chipotle aïoli and pico de gallo. (Clique Hospitality)

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ It’s a boozy plunge to the briny deep. Stray Pirate Tropical Cocktails & Effects is scheduled to debut in October at 1321 S. Commerce St. in the Arts District. The inspiration for the bar, according to an announcement, is a “mythical band of cursed pirates, who were transformed into a motley crew of dogs after their pursuit of treasure led them into an enchanted grotto.” Stray Pirate comes courtesy of Christopher Gutierrez, a leading local barkeep who has crafted cocktails at Corduroy, Oak & Ivy, and Atomic Liquors. Follow @straypiratelv on Instagram.

■ Jayde @ 16, a rooftop restaurant and lounge on the 16th floor at the M Resort, is set to open Oct. 5. Jayde occupies the former 16 bar space, with a menu featuring Asian dishes such as miso soup, dim sum, Thai beef salad, sashimi, nigiri and sushi rolls. Craft cocktails also will be served. Follow @mresortspacasino on Instagram and Facebook.

■ Shogun Ramen recently opened at 9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, Henderson. This shop is the second Shogun Ramen after the original on Blue Diamond Road. The menu features miso, shoyu, neo-tonkatsu and house ramen with a dozen toppings or extras, including butter, green onion, egg, naruto (fish cake) and chashu pork. There are also appetizers like shishito peppers, gyoza and karaage. Visit shogunramen.com.

■ Napoli Pizza & Restaurant is serving at 9475 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite B150, the third location in the valley for the pizzeria. Napoli dubs itself “home of the 30” & 36” pizza,” although there are six smaller sizes, too, beginning with a 10-inch. There are build-your-own New York-style pies with 30 topping choices, about two dozen specialty pies, and Sicilian, gluten-free and Chicago deep-dish pizzas. The extensive menu also offers starters, salads, wings, calzone and stromboli, hot and cold sandwiches, and entrées. Visit napolipizzalv.com.

■ J & V Irie Jerk, a Jamaican restaurant, is open at 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 100. Irie is a Jamaican term meaning everything is all right. Look for vegetarian, chicken or goat curries with a choice of side; red snapper or lobster tail, also with a choice of side; chicken wings or chicken by the piece; a half or full slab of ribs (called ribz on the menu); or chicken, ribs or oxtail combination plates. Visit jviriejerk.com.

■ The Human Bean, the national chain of coffee stands, is planning to open a shop at 8896 S. Durango Drive, north of Blue Diamond Road, in late November. The Human Bean is known for its specialty coffees, whole-leaf teas, fruit smoothies and hot to-go breakfast items. This franchise is locally owned, according to an announcement.

◆ ◆ ◆

Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, is celebrating its 19th anniversary from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event features a keg tapping of Khoury’s anniversary double oatmeal stout made with local Crafthaus Brewing Co., a release of Khoury’s red wine created by two Central California wineries, empanadas from Empanadas 702, meats and cheese, tinned fish, ice cream tacos from Happy Ending Chocolate and more. Details: khourysfinewine.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

For Oktoberfest:

■ The Sundry Food Hall in the UnCommons development, 6840 Helen Toland St., is showcasing an all-you-can-enjoy themed buffet, six beers and live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Adult tickets: $39 through Thursday, $45 thereafter. Children 12 and younger: $12. Purchase: eventbrite.com, then search Oktoberfest Sundry.

■ Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas presents its 19th annual celebration that runs through October. The event features daily specials, stein-holding contests, bar games, live entertainment, and a celebrity guest tapping the keg on Fridays and Saturdays to kick off the evening. Oktoberfestbier, imported from the same batches made for the Oktoberfest tent in Munich, is another highlight. For menu, details and reservations, visit hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest.

◆ ◆ ◆

For National Taco Day, Oct. 4:

■ La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas is serving short rib tacos topped with tomato, avocado crema and cilantro for $23, and vegan Impossible brand plant-based tacos with avocado, almond crema and pico de gallo for $21.

■ La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St. downtown, is offering 10 tacos for $39. Executive chef Isidro Marquez-Castillo is featuring 14 filling options, including nopales cactus paddles, Baja-style shrimp, chipotle tomato chicken tinga, pork belly for a version of taco placero and achiote pork shoulder cochinita pibil. The restaurant is also offering build-your-own bottomless margaritas for $40. Visit lamonarosalv.com.

■ Tailgate Social in Palace Station is sending out its take on fish tacos featuring grilled mahi mahi, sweet cabbage, guacamole, chipotle aïoli and pico de gallo for $19.

◆ ◆ ◆

Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar, in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, is offering its Indoor Tailgate Experience that begins 2½ hours before each scheduled Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium. The Experience includes an all-you-can-enjoy buffet; bottomless beer, wine and well drinks; NFL decor; and TVs showing the Raiders game and other games. Cost: $75, with premium spirits $25 more. Reservations: ashleyb@sliceofvegas.com or by calling 702-632-6470.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.