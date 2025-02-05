6 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas

A Champagne bar, a kosher spot and mobile high tea lead the way in the latest round of Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance.

Tea on the Strip, a tea party and tour on a motor coach, debuts in January 2025 in Las Vegas. (Tea on the Strip)

Liam's Den & Bubble Bar at the Grand Canal Shoppes in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Liam's Den & Bubble Bar)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar, a Champagne and sparkling wine place, recently launched in the Grand Canal Shoppes of The Venetian, near the poker room on the second floor of the property’s Palazzo Tower. Liam’s features bubbles, wines, spirits, bottle service and specialty cocktails. Half-ounce pours of Louis XIII Cognac begin at $125. Caviar blinis, charcuterie, chicken skewers and other grazeables complement the sips.

The art deco-inspired look of Liam’s encompasses plush velvet seating, sleek finishes and, in the center, a bar wrapping around a striking cherry blossom tree. Liam’s is open from 2 p.m. to midnight daily. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., with $5 off select Champagne, rosé and signature cocktails. Visit liamslasvegas.com.

■ Tea on the Strip, a tea party and 90-minute tour of the Strip on a double-decker motor coach, begins the mobile pour Wednesday. The coach offers tables for two or four set with flowers and gilded place settings.

Tea service, inspired by the British tradition of tea, features hot or iced teas and three-tiered curates showcasing finger sandwiches, scones with butters and jams, and sweets like macarons and chocolate-covered strawberries. The Drai family, of nightclub fame, founded the tea and tour. Tickets begin at $99 from teaonthestrip.com.

■ Judit Mediterranean Cuisine, a certified glatt kosher restaurant, is now serving at 2103 Western Ave., near Interstate 15. Glatt kosher refers to meat from animals whose lungs are without defects. The menu features different hummus styles, several salads, and main courses like falafel, chicken thigh or lamb sausage served with pita, a baguette, laffa flatbread, or as a plate with pita, rice or fries and vegetables. Visit juditcuisine.com.

■ Nomikai, a sushi and speakeasy spot, is planned to debut this spring in The Venetian on Restaurant Row. The quick-serve counter will feature sushi, sashimi and Japanese tea and beer. The tucked-away speakeasy will serve contemporary Japanese dishes and an extensive menu of sakes and whiskies. Nomikai can be translated from Japanese as “drinking party.”

■ Lucia’s Mexican Grill is scheduled to open Feb. 25 in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The restaurant will offer quesabirria tacos, grilled arrachera (skirt steak), margaritas, $5 tacos on Taco Tuesdays, a daily happy hour, weekend brunch with live music, and a summer taco truck with pickup window just off the casino floor.

■ Sorrelina Italian Cucina is now open at 9742 W. Maule Ave., Suite 104, in the southwest valley. The menu draws on family recipes from one of the owners of the restaurant. Look for Calabrian tiger prawns, a tableside burrata presentation, frilly malfadine puttanesca, chicken al mattone and bistecca alla fiorentina. Visit sorrelinaitalian.com.

