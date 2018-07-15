6 places to get free ice cream in Las Vegas

Esther’s Kitchen chef/owner James Trees is reaching out on National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday, for help planning the menu at his upcoming Tivoli Village restaurant.

(Getty Images)

Esther’s Kitchen: Esther’s Kitchen chef/owner James Trees is reaching out on National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday, for help planning the menu at his upcoming Tivoli Village restaurant. All guests who order at least one food item that day will receive complimentary house-made ice cream in a variety of seasonal flavors. Flavors will include fior di latte (sweet milk), buttermilk, white coffee, strawberry and rhubarb, honey lavender, peach ricotta, lemon sorbet, and cherry almond sorbet.

The staff will ask for feedback so Trees can decide which to serve at the new space, expected to open this summer.

Baskin-Robbins: Get a but-one-get-one discount on ice cream cones and sundaes and get $2 off medium milkshakes when you download the Baskin-Robbins app.

Cold Stone Creamery: Sign up for the company’s rewards app and you can score one free custom creation with the purchase of another.

Petsmart: At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

Postmates: The delivery service is waiving delivery fees on ice cream shops in the “Cool, Calm and Creamy” collection with the code: staychill.

Yogurtland: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, get a buy-one-get-one free deal at all U.S. locations.