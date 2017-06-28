6 restaurant openings and closings in Las Vegas

A new restaurant is scheduled to open this week in the space formerly occupied by Glutton in downtown Las Vegas.

A new restaurant is scheduled to open this week in the space formerly occupied by Glutton in downtown Las Vegas. 7th & Carson restaurant and bar, at 616 E. Carson Ave., is scheduled to open Thursday. The menu is divided into “oven,” “garden,” “land” and “sea,” with a range of such dishes as duckling pot pies, oven-baked clams with white miso, a boneless half-chicken with caraway stuffing, a grilled peach and burrata salad, flatbreads, toasts and charcuterie plates. The decor has been refreshed, with the exterior boasting new red paint and the interior tables topped with bold geographic prints. There’s also a nice little courtyard for weather slightly cooler than it is now. It’s helmed by Liam Dwyer, who had been a director of operations for the former Light Group.

Shake Shack’s new locale

Shake Shack will open at The District at Green Valley Ranch at 11 a.m. July 12. In addition to its familiar signature items, the new spot will have several unique offerings and local tie-ins. They’ll include three new varieties of frozen custard concretes: PB Toffee Crunch, Takes the CupCAKE (featuring cream-cheese-chocolate-crunch-frosted cupcakes from The Cupcakery) and Pie Oh My (made with a slice of Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie). Five percent of the proceeds from Pie Oh My sales will be donated to Three Square food bank.

Standard & Pour shuttered

Henderson’s Standard & Pour unexpectedly closed on Sunday. The restaurant was a collaboration between the late Kerry Simon’s Simon Hospitality Group and Titan Brands, which runs Hussong’s Cantina and Slice of Vegas at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. It opened in August and was the last project Simon worked on before his death in 2015.

More openings

■ Anna Marie’s Italian Cuisine has opened at 10170 W. Tropicana Ave., serving various antipasti, pizzas, classic Italian dishes and more. Call 702-605-3800.

■ Tenesseasonings BBQ has opened at 7315 W. Warm Springs Road, with specialties including smoked bologna, which is served on Wednesdays. Call 702-342-1260.

■ Corner Bakery Cafe has opened its first Nevada location at 494 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with such dishes as buttermilk pancakes, pesto cavatappi and Cinnamon Creme Cake. Call 702-840-2336.

Sighting

Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

