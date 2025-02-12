34°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Dining Out

6 Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 list for 2025

Interior of Toasted Gastrobrunch which is at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 on ...
Interior of Toasted Gastrobrunch which is at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chef DJ Flores uses freshly made masa to create corn tortillas at Milpa, his Mexican restaurant ...
Chef DJ Flores uses freshly made masa to create corn tortillas at Milpa, his Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. The restaurant is one of the few in Vegas that makes corn tortillas from scratch using the traditional nixtamalization process. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Mushroom tacos from Milpa, a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rachel ...
Mushroom tacos from Milpa, a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
California eggs Benedict from Toasted Gastrobrunch, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L. ...
California eggs Benedict from Toasted Gastrobrunch, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The entrance to Toasted Gastrobrunch on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
The entrance to Toasted Gastrobrunch on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Black bean tetela from Milpa, a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rach ...
Black bean tetela from Milpa, a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Stuffed French toast from Toasted Gastrobrunch on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. Ba ...
Stuffed French toast from Toasted Gastrobrunch on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Short rib eggs Benedict from Toasted Gastrobrunch on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. ...
Short rib eggs Benedict from Toasted Gastrobrunch on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A bacon cheeseburger from Slater's 50/50 in Las Vegas. (Slater's 50/50)
A bacon cheeseburger from Slater's 50/50 in Las Vegas. (Slater's 50/50)
A variety of juices can be had at Toasted Gastrobrunch, at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spo ...
A variety of juices can be had at Toasted Gastrobrunch, at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 featuring favorites as stuffed French toast, California eggs Benedict and short rib eggs Benedict on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Toasted Gastrobrunch is at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 featuring favorites a ...
Toasted Gastrobrunch is at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 featuring favorites as stuffed French toast, California eggs Benedict and short rib eggs Benedict on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Netflix Bites at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is shown Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. The restaurant, which d ...
1st look inside the wild Strip restaurant inspired by hit Netflix shows — PHOTOS
UNLVino wine tasting celebrates its 50th anniversary on May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas R ...
A guide to 7 food festivals in Las Vegas in 2025
New owners take over one of the Las Vegas Valley’s oldest delis
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

On Wednesday, Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2025, and six restaurants in Las Vegas made the list. Two places that have appeared regularly on Yelp lists in recent years led the way.

Milpa, lauded for its tortillas fashioned from masa made using imported heirloom corn, came in at No. 19. Milpa also landed at No. 22 on the top 100 list for 2024, No. 7 among top U.S. taco spots for 2023, and No. 35 on the inaugural top places to eat in the Southwest that same year.

But it’s not just the Yelp masses that like Milpa, 4226 S. Durango Drive. Chef-owner DJ Flores was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest Category in 2024 and in 2025 in the James Beard Foundation Awards, the most prestigious culinary recognition in the country.

Toasted Gastrobrunch at 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100 (there’s also a location in the southwest valley), known for stuffed French toast and eggs Benedicts, took the No. 43 position. Last year, the restaurant got the nod from Yelp for best brunch place in the U.S.

Other Vegas honorees

Hachi, where the capacious menu ranges from yakitori to sushi to nicely edited sake selections, ranked at No. 67. The Japanese restaurant is at 3410 S. Jones Blvd. Slater’s 50/50 has two shops in Vegas offering burger behemoths listing beneath their own weight. The store at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 100, stood at No. 77.

Top Sushi & Oyster 2, 9830 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at No. 82, and Prime 141, a steakhouse at 10670 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 101, at No. 88, rounded out the Vegas restaurants in the top 100.

How the list is made

Vegas is the most represented city across more than a decade of Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., according to the company. To create the list for 2025, Yelp considered ratings and volume of reviews for restaurants while also accounting for the overall restaurant activity in the area. Yelp community managers and trend experts also helped narrow the list.

Visit here for the full top 100.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Kimberly Akimbo,” Shania Twain, a Super Bowl feast and monster trucks top this week’s slate of entertainment options in Las Vegas.

MORE STORIES