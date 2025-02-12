6 Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 list for 2025

New owners take over one of the Las Vegas Valley’s oldest delis

Toasted Gastrobrunch is at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 featuring favorites as stuffed French toast, California eggs Benedict and short rib eggs Benedict on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A variety of juices can be had at Toasted Gastrobrunch, at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 featuring favorites as stuffed French toast, California eggs Benedict and short rib eggs Benedict on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef DJ Flores uses freshly made masa to create corn tortillas at Milpa, his Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. The restaurant is one of the few in Vegas that makes corn tortillas from scratch using the traditional nixtamalization process. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Interior of Toasted Gastrobrunch which is at the top of Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Wednesday, Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2025, and six restaurants in Las Vegas made the list. Two places that have appeared regularly on Yelp lists in recent years led the way.

Milpa, lauded for its tortillas fashioned from masa made using imported heirloom corn, came in at No. 19. Milpa also landed at No. 22 on the top 100 list for 2024, No. 7 among top U.S. taco spots for 2023, and No. 35 on the inaugural top places to eat in the Southwest that same year.

But it’s not just the Yelp masses that like Milpa, 4226 S. Durango Drive. Chef-owner DJ Flores was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest Category in 2024 and in 2025 in the James Beard Foundation Awards, the most prestigious culinary recognition in the country.

Toasted Gastrobrunch at 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100 (there’s also a location in the southwest valley), known for stuffed French toast and eggs Benedicts, took the No. 43 position. Last year, the restaurant got the nod from Yelp for best brunch place in the U.S.

Other Vegas honorees

Hachi, where the capacious menu ranges from yakitori to sushi to nicely edited sake selections, ranked at No. 67. The Japanese restaurant is at 3410 S. Jones Blvd. Slater’s 50/50 has two shops in Vegas offering burger behemoths listing beneath their own weight. The store at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 100, stood at No. 77.

Top Sushi & Oyster 2, 9830 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at No. 82, and Prime 141, a steakhouse at 10670 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 101, at No. 88, rounded out the Vegas restaurants in the top 100.

How the list is made

Vegas is the most represented city across more than a decade of Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., according to the company. To create the list for 2025, Yelp considered ratings and volume of reviews for restaurants while also accounting for the overall restaurant activity in the area. Yelp community managers and trend experts also helped narrow the list.

Visit here for the full top 100.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.