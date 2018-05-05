Food

67 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley to go for Mother’s Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2018 - 6:34 pm
 

Nationally, Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for restaurants and that’s certainly the case in Las Vegas, with many announcing special menus. You’d be wise to make reservations so Mom isn’t disappointed.

This is not intended as a complete list. Unless otherwise noted, prices are per person, with tax and tip not included. And, unless otherwise noted, they’re available on Sunday, May 13.

Also note that many local buffets add special dishes for Mother’s Day.

Alder & Birch, Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Filet mignon Oscar with potato and roasted Brussels sprouts, $36, 5 to 10 pm.

Andiron Steak & Sea, Downtown Summerlin; 702-685-8002 or andironsteak.com: Strawberry shortcake pancakes with vanilla whipped mascarpone, $14; rose and raspberry sorbet mimosas, $10.

The Angry Butcher, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or www.samstownlv.com: Potato-leek soup with potato chips, or twin lobster raviolis with lobster truffle sauce; spring salad with chevre crumbles and candied walnuts; seared Atlantic salmon and pesto grilled shrimp with Duchess potatoes and sauteed spinach, or peppercorn-crusted 12-ounce strip loin with au gratin potatoes and spring mushroom ragout; and spring berries with vanilla bean ice cream and a Chambord reduction, $49, 3 to 9 p.m.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Signature Baja-style chicken on romaine, or sweet corn tamale; 8-ounce grilled salmon with saffron cream sauce, or 6-ounce filet mignon with two jumbo shrimp and house chipotle sauce, both with asparagus tips and vegetable rice; Flan Napolitano or mango sundae; and margarita or glass of wine, $21.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina, 325 Hughes Center Drive; 702-857-7550 or banditolv.com: Brunch buffet with lemon-poppy seed and cranberry-orange muffins with strawberry-lime jam, plus dishes such as eggs Benedict (mini sopes, poached eggs, habanero Hollandaise), avocado toast (smoked salmon cochinita pibil, pickled jalapeno, cilantro), carne asada and scrambled eggs (pickled onion, cilantro) and chicken and johnnycakes (crispy chicken thigh, corn cake, agave guajillo syrup), $29.99, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bottomless mimosas $10, and complimentary for moms.

Beauty & Essex, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 702-737-0707 or beautyandessex.com: Asian chicken and dumplings with mushroom broth and pickled shimiji mushrooms, $18; braised beef short rib kaldereta with creamy parsnip puree, roasted cipollini onions and pate demi-glace, $34; cookes and cream roll, $12.

Big Mess, Sam’s Town; 702-456-7777 or www.samstownlv.com: Mama’s Mixed Grill, grilled chicken breast, baby back ribs and grilled jumbo shrimp with roasted corn on the cob, collard greens and sweet cornbread, $19.99, 2 to 9 p.m.

Bistro 57, Aliante Hotel-Casino; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Field salad, filet, crab cake and chocolate cheesecake, $49.

Black Tap, The Venetian; 702-414-100 or venetian.com: The Watermelon Smash, with vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, fresh watermelon and basil leaves, $15, May 11-13.

Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave.; 702-790-2323 or botecolv.com: Boteco Lobster Pot Pie with tarragon salad, $18. Bottomless mimosas $15.Regular brunch menu also available, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bravo Cucina Italiana, Galleria at Sunset mall, Henderson; 702-433-4352 or bravoitalian.com: Bread pudding French toast, $9.49; scrambled eggs with bacon and home fries, $9.79; 6-ounce filet mignon with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, $25.49; single or double glazed pork chop with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, $16.99 or $22.99; Prosciutto frittata with field greens, $9.99; Sicilian Omelet, $10.99; 14-ounce New York strip with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, $27.99; and Parmesan-crusted beef medallion with grilled asparagus and sweet potato, bacon and crispy fingerling hash, $23.99; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 and 13.

Brio Tuscan Grille, Town Square and Tivoli Village; brioitalian.com: Frittata Al Forno, $11.50; Sicilian Omelet, $12.95; ham & biscuit Benedict, $11.50; Berries & Cream French Toast, $11.95; shrimp and grits, $13.25; 9-ounce center-cut filet with roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes, $31.95; Gorgonzola-crusted lamb chops with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes, $29.95; 6-ounce filet with broiled lobster tail, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, $35.95, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 12 and 13.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabo.com: Free blood orange or traditional “mom-mosa” or Bellini with the purchase of one breakfast entree, 8 to 11 a.m.

California Noodle House, California Hotel; 702-385-1222 or thecal.com: Grilled Chinese chicken salad, Kung Pao shrimp and chocolate crunch cake, $16, minimum two people.

The Capital Grille, Fashion Show Mall; 702-932-6631 or thecapitalgrille.com: White cheddar and potato-leek soup, clam chowder, Caesar salad or field greens; shrimp and grits, The Grille’s Lobster Frittata with hash browns, bone-in dry-aged New York strip with fried egg and Lyonnaise potatoes, 8-ounce filet mignon with mashed potatoes or French beans, or pan-seared salmon with citrus crab salad; and flourless chocolate espresso cake, creme brulee or strawberries and cream, $49. Endless mimosas $14. Children’s brunch: fresh fruit, field greens or caesar salad; chicken fingers with potatoes or French beans; mac ‘n’ cheese with French beans; miniature cheeseburgers with potatoes or French beans, French toast, or scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon, and ice cream, $15. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner menu also available.

Carmine’s, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-473-9700 or carminesnyc.com: Heart-shaped chocolate torte topped with whipped cream and chocolate-covered strawberries, $23.95. Free glass of prosecco for all moms.

Carve Steakhouse, Eastside Cannery; 702-507-5700 or eastsidecannery.com: Champagne brunch with carving station serving roasted prime rib, omelet station, prime rib eggs Benedict, pecan-crusted French toast, chicken cordon bleu, salmon Wellington, roasted chicken, salad station, lox and bagels, fruit tree and desserts, $28.99, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cleo, SLS Las Vegas; 702-761-7100 or slslasvegas.com: Jazz Champagne brunch with fresh fruits and vegetables; salads; soups; Cleo’s signature dips including hummus with tahini and laffa bread; pastries; carving station with herb-crusted prime rib, roasted lamb leg and cedar plank salmon; omelet and crepe stations; breakfast dishes such as eggs Benedict, ham and cheese rolls, French toast and chicken sausage; chilled seafood including snow crab legs, shrimp cocktail, oysters, smoked salmon and stone crab; desserts including a candy station, creme brulee, raspberry panna cotta, various flavored tarts and cakes, strawberry trifle and baklava; and bottomless cocktails including Champagne, build-your-own bloody marys and orange, passion fruit or guava mimosas; $45, or $11.50 for kids 3 to 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copper Whisk Cafe, Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Soup du jour or house salad; petite filet mignon topped with caramelized onions and Moody blue cheese with crab-stuffed salmon, roasted fingerling potatoes and vegetables; and chocolate fudge cake, $19.99, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coronado Cafe, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Cream of asparagus soup or Mother’s Day Salad; Chicken Caprese with rice pilaf and green beans, or beef medallions over a merlot reduction with sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes with chateau potatoes and green beans; pineapple upside-down cake or strawberry cream puff; coffee or tea and glass of wine or cocktail, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cornerstone, Gold Coast; 702-367-7111 or www.goldcoastcasino.com: Soup du jour or house salad and almond-crusted orange roughy over roasted garlic grits and shiitake salad, $27, 5 p.m. to closing.

Court Cafe, Jokers Wild; 702-564-8100 or jokerswildcasino.com: Filet and lobster with potato, vegetables and salad bar, $17.99, 11 a.m. to closing.

Craftkitchen, 10940 S. Eastern Ave.; 702-728-5828 or craftkitchenlv.com: Smoked salmon pouch stuffed with crab salad on toasted brioche with caviar, or jumbo tiger shrimp with cocktail sauce and fresh horseradish; marinated chicken breast with whipped potatoes and grilled artichokes, or bone-in short ribs and soft polenta with mascarpone; selection of house-made breads and dessert plate, $54.95, or $17.95 for kids 6-10, $7.95 for kids 5 and younger. Bottomless mimosas and CK Marys $18. Reservations must be made in advance.

Culinary Dropout, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-522-8100 or hardrockhotel.com: Asparagus toast with black truffle, crispy potatoes, mascarpone and sunny-side-up eggs, $13; Lobster Benedict with poached eggs, ham, lobster Hollandaise and breakfast potatoes, $16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road; 702-796-0063 or delfriscos.com: Lobster Benedict, $46; Filet Benedict, $46; 16-ounce prime rib eye, $45; 20-ounce prime rib eye, $55, beginning at 11 a.m. Regular menu also available.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Smoked salmon bruschetta, sausage and escarole soup, or watermelon and spinach salad; Chicken Scampi in sherry cream sauce over farfalle, 6-ounce broiled filet with bacon-wrapped scallops, or Cajun-spiced tuna with arrabiata sauce; Almond Joy Tartufo, carrot cake, or warm strawberry and white chocolate challah bread pudding; coffee or tea and cocktail or glass of wine, $39, 4 to 10 p.m.

Du-par’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: House salad; seared salmon with mashed potatoes and vegetables; and slice of pie, $22.99, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Eureka!, 520 E. Fremont St.; 702-570-3660 or eurekarestaurantgroup.com: MOM-osa flight with freshly squeezed juices — orange, pineapple, grapefruit and house-made ginger-lime, $12.

Farm, Aliante Hotel-Casino; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Salmon Wellington with wild rice and asparagus, $16.99.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road; 702-364-5300 or ferraroslasvegas.com: Seasonal melons with duck prosciutto, rainbow tomato salad with bufala mozzarella, roasted pepper stuffed with ground veal and eggplant, or lightly seared tuna with fennel-citrus salad; rigatoni with spicy sausage, spinach-ricotta gnocchi, or tagliatelle Bolognese; braised short ribs with semolina gnocchi, seared halibut with spring beans and vegetable minestrone, or seared chicken breast with forest mushrooms; and tiramisu, cannoli and Pistachio Passion, $59.50, noon to 9 p.m. Bottomless mimosas $20. Regular menu also available

Fu Asian Kitchen, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-522-8100 or hardrockhotel.com: Buffet with such dishes as scrambled eggs with shrimp and barbecued pork, Thai chicken noodle salad with cilantro mint dressing, dim sum including shumai and Peking duck in steamed buns, edamame, vegan Kung Pao “chicken,” Mongolian beef, green tea crume brulee and Chinese sesame seed balls, $23.95, or $9.95 for kids 12 and younger, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas $16.

Hank’s, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7075 or greenvalleyranch.sclv.com: Brunch with such dishes as blueberry pancakes, polenta waffles or Bavarian-cream-stuffed French toast; carving station with prime beef strip loin, herb-crusted Atlantic salmon and maple-glazed pork loin; crepes, doughnuts and bagel bar; seafood including sushi, West Coast oysters shucked to order, tuna cornet and king crab legs; breakfast classics including skillet hash browns, chicken and biscuits, turkey maple sausage, California Benedict and chicken-apple sausage; charcuterie; fresh fruits and salads; sides including sweet potato hash and grilled asparagus; made-to-order omelets; and sweet bread basket delivered to the table, $89 for those 11 and older; $39 for kids 3 to 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional menu available 5 to 9 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 702-650-8590 or hardrock.com: Breakfast buffet of such dishes as Belgian waffles with fresh berries and maple syrup or warm biscuits and sausage gravy, plus bottomless mimosas and yacht music, $50, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go, multiple locations (not at Rio); hashhouseagogo.com: Elle’s Famous Crab Cakes and Eggs, $18.99; blueberry pancake topped with lemon curd, $9.99; House Roasted Chicken Benedict, $15.99. Johnny’s Famous BLT Mary in 24-ounce souvenir glass, $13.99. Brunch reservations 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Dinner menu and reservations available at 5 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus, 4510 Paradise Road; 702-853-2337 or hofbrauhauslasvegas.com: Asparagus cream soup with croutons and chives,$6; mini-potato pancakes with smoked salmon and horseradish sour cream, $15; chicken Cordon Bleu with asparagus, parsley potatoes and Hollandaise sauce, $20; warm house-made crepes filled with strawberries and served with vanilla ice cream, $10; Mom’s Strawberry Kiss, a blend of tequila rose, Kahlua and milk with a pink sugared rim, $11, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.; 702-445-6100 or honeysalt.com: Blueberry ricotta pancakes with lemon honey, $13; strawberry-rhubarb Bellini, $10.

Hooters Restaurant, Hooters Hotel: 702-739-9000 or hooterscasinohotel.com: Buy one entree and get one of equal or lesser value free.

House of Blues, Mandalay Bay; 702-632-7600 or houseofblues.com: Gospel Brunch with such dishes as roasted turkey breast, chicken jambalaya, chicken and waffles, prawn cocktails and a create-your-own bloody mary or mimosa bar, $54.50, or $27.50 for kids ages 3-11, seatings at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Flowers for all moms.

The Kitchen at Atomic, 927 Fremont St.; 702-534-3223 or atomic.vegas/the-kitchen: Grilled oysters, shrimp ceviche and smoked fish tacos, $3 each. “All of Baja,” michelada, grilled oyster, shrimp ceviche and smoked fish taco, $15. Plus beer and cocktail specials. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lakeside, Wynn Las Vegas; 702-770-3463 or wynnlasvegas.com: Jazz brunch with such dishes as granola, muesli, cereal and yogurt parfaits; seasonal fruits and berries; curried chicken salad; three-cheese macaroni and cheese with charred sweet corn, fava beans and cipollini onions; omelet and egg station; signature boat filled with raw-bar and chilled seafood specialties; live-action carving station with charred dry-aged tomahawk chops and herb-marinated beef tenderloin; short stack ricotta-lemon pancakes; King Crab Benedict; strawberry-rhubarb pie; triple-layer chocolate cake; angel food cake with berries and whipped cream, $79, or $39 for children 8 and younger. Limitless rose, bloody marys, sangria and Bellinis $35. Limitless Veuve Cliquot Champagne $65. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lavo, Palazzo; 702-791-1800 or lavolv.com: Glazed halibut with seafood risotto and spring vegetables, $38; banana cream pie with dark chocolate, $14.

Mary’s Diner, Eldorado; 702-564-1811 or eldoradocasino.com: Filet and lobster with potato, vegetables and salad bar, $17.99, 11 a.m. to closing.

MB Steak, Hard Rock Hotel; 702-483-4888 or mbsteaklv.com: Pan-roasted Hawaiian snapper with chanterelles, peas and pickled sea beans, $32. Free Magic Mike cocktail for moms. Regular menu also available.

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road; 702-893-0703 or mortons.com: Steak and lobster special, $59.

MRKT, Aliante Hotel-Casino; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Spring salad with peaches and dragon fruit, $10. Pan-seared filet, lobster and rice pilaf with rainbow baby carrots, $55. Butterscotch pudding and chocolate mousse with salted caramel, $10, 4 p.m. to closing.

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd.; 702-222-3522 or ohlalafrenchbistro.com: Brunch: red bell pepper flan with pesto, Provencal tabbouleh, small charcuterie platter or octopus carpaccio with lemon oil; and moules mariniere with french fries, bavette a l’echalotte with french fries, omelet, salmon pasta, or sole meuniere with grilled asparagus ($4 supplement), $25, bottomless mimosas or Bellinis $14, desserts $7, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Dinner: seared scallops with saffron sauce and endive, house-made foie gras au torchon with toast and jam, or octopus carpaccio with lemon oil; sole meuniere with grilled asparagus, filet mignon with porcini cream sauce, seafood gratin with saffron sauce, or spring vegetable pasta with pesto; and tiramisu, creme brulee, flan or chocolate mousse, $50, seatings at 5, 5:30, 7, 7:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Park on Fremont, 506 Fremont St.; 702-834-3160 or parkonfremont.com: Peach, strawberry and passionfruit Bellini trio, $20, during brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Cantaloupe with creamy yogurt dipping sauce, Grandma’s Chicken Pot Pie Soup, Mom’s Salad Bowl, or shrimp cocktail; Parmesan-crusted salmon over lemon risotto, 10-ounce, dry- aged prime rib, sauteed chicken breast with sweet piquante peppers over spinach with ratatouille, Seafood Vol au Vent with shrimp, scallops and crab, or Steak Diane, all with seasonal vegetables and Chateau or mashed potatoes; and Battenberg Cake, Key lime tart, or warm cherry strudel; tea or coffee and cocktail or glass of wine, $35, 2 to 9 p.m.

Prime Rib Loft, Orleans; 702-365-7111 or orleanscasino.com: Fried ravioli with roasted garlic cream and tomato-basil tapenade; chilled strawberry soup or Loft House Salad; sirloin steak topped with Moody blue cheese with tempura shrimp and mango habanero dipping sauce, boursin mashed potatoes and an onion stack; and creamy lemon pie, $38, 5 p.m. to closing.

Promemade Cafe, Rampart Casino; 702-507-5900 or theresortatsummerlin.com: Potato-leek soup or BLT Chop Salad; Beef Filet Diane with sauteed mushroom sauce, garlic roasted asparagus and whipped potatoes, or Salmon Piccatta with whipped potatoes and roasted garlic asparagus; and fresh raspberry tart with raspberry macaron vanilla sauce, $19.99, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Redwood Steakhouse, California Hotel; 702-385-1222 or thecal.com: Seafood bisque or green salad; pan-seared halibut with julienne vegetables, shiitake mushrooms, kimchi fried rice and vegetables; and Chocolate Decadence cake with strawberries and caramel, $40, 5 p.m. to closing.

Ri Ra, Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7771 or rira.com: Smoked salmon on top of a boxty, $12; Chicken Cordon Bleu with mashed potatoes and green beans, $22; pan-seared halibut with roasted potatoes and sauteed asparagus, $24; slow-roasted 14-ounce rib eye with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, $29; whiskey caramel bread pudding, $10, 11 a.m. to closing. Afternoon teas available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salted Lime, Aliante Hotel-Casino; 702-692-7777 or aliantegaming.com: Poblano chiles rellenos with lobster, avocado and pepitas, rice and beans, $18.99, 3 p.m. to closing.

Salvatore’s, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: New York sirloin with spicy peppercorn shrimp, $32.95; baked fillet of sole stuffed with crab and shrimp with creamy citrus risotto and baby asparagus, $27.95; prime grade boneless braised beef short ribs over garlic mashers with matchstick vegetables, $28.95; Chicken Prima Vera, pasta with roasted vegetables topped with herbal grilled chicken breast, $26.95.

SC Prime, Suncoast; 702-636-7111 or suncoastcasino.com: Broccoli cheese soup with chopped bacon, or field green salad with fresh strawberries and oranges; grilled filet mignon and Parmesan garlic shrimp with whipped potatoes and vegetables ($44), mustard herb-crusted pork loin medallions with potato chive cake and vegetables ($37), or grilled Alaskan salmon with vegetables topped with shrimp and warm tomato-scallion relish ($40); and red velvet cake with berries and strawberry sauce, 3 p.m. to closing.

Second Street Grill, Fremont; 702-385-3232 or fremontcasino.com: Firecracker shrimp roll; soup or salad; filet Oscar with asparagus and baked potato; and dessert, $48, 5 to 10 p.m.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Cantaloupe wrapped with prosciutto, chilled shrimp over fresh asparagus with citrus creme fraiche, or grilled cocktail lamb chops with quinoa salad; cream of asparagus soup, Mother’s Salad, or spinach and arugula salad; Chicken Piccata, tournedos of beef with pate de foie gras in Madiera sauce, broiled filet mignon with two sauteed shrimp in bearnaise and lemon beurre blanc sauce, or roasted fillet of sea bass with poached rock shrimp, all with seasonal vegetables and Chateau or whipped potatoes; apple cream shooter, apple creme brulee and Apple Louise, or cherry and hazelnut Linzer torte, or strawberries with brown sugar and whipped cream; and coffee or tea and cocktail or glass of wine, $55, 3 to 10 p.m.

T-Bones Chophouse, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7576 or redrock.sclv.com: Brunch with such dishes as blueberry pancakes, polenta waffles or Bavarian-cream-stuffed French toast; carving station with prime beef strip loin, herb-crusted Atlantic salmon and maple-glazed pork loin; crepes, doughnuts and bagel bar; seafood including sushi, West Coast oysters shucked to order, tuna cornet and king crab legs; breakfast classics including skillet hash browns, chicken and biscuits, turkey maple sausage, California Benedict and chicken-apple sausage; charcuterie; fresh fruits and salads; sides including sweet potato hash and grilled asparagus; and made-to-order omelets; $89 for those 11 and older; $39 for kids 3 to 10, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Regular menu available 5 to 9 p.m.

Tao, The Venetian; 702-388-8338 or taolasvegas.com: Petite filet with kaffir lime tuille, Maine lobster tail and yuzu Hollandaise, $42; mini rose fortune cookie with chocolate and strawberry Champagne mousse, $14.

Therapy, 518 Fremont St.; 702-912-1622 or therapylv.com: Free drink of choice with the purchase of any food item.

Trevi Italian Restaurant, The Forum Shops at Caesars; 702-735-4663 or trevi-italian.com: Free signature Bellini for moms with purchase of an entree.

Tuscany Gardens, Tuscany; 702-947-5910 or tuscanylv.com: Fresh berry salad or soup of the day; four cheese and pear fiochetti; roasted lemon pepper chicken or beef tenderloin (lobster tail optional); and olive oil cake or Black Forest cake, $38.95, 3 to 10 p.m.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-804-1400 or viabrasilsteakhouse.com: Brunch with eight meats, made-to-order omelets and waffles, more than 50 breakfast and brunch dishes and desserts, $36.99, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vino’s Ristorante, Cannery; 702-507-5700 or cannerycasino.com: Portabella mushrooms filled with baked lobster, shrimp and crab and topped with Chardonnay sauce with asiago risotto, $19.99, 4 p.m. to closing.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq Promenade; 702-389-7400 or virgilsbbq.com: Shrimp ceviche, $8.95; roasted chicken salad, $15.95; baby back ribs with barbecue apricot glaze, $28.95; pan-seared halibut with crawfish etouffee, $21.95; and red velvet cake, $7.95.

Waverly’s Steakhouse, Cannery; 702-507-5700 or cannerycasino.com: White asparagus soup; flounder stuffed with salmon and crab with jasmine rice; and creme brulee, $36.99, 3 p.m. to closing.

Wienerschnitzel, multiple locations; wienerschnitzel.com: Free chili dog, small fries and small soda to all moms who show proof via kids, photos, etc. No purchase necessary.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

