7 deals on sandwiches in Las Vegas for National Sandwich Day

By Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2017 - 10:41 am
 

Today is National Sandwich Day. Celebrate with deals at these Las Vegas sandwich shops.

Arby’s: Join their email list to get a free roast beef classic with drink purchase

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Free upgrades from small (9”) to medium size (12”) on all sandwiches

Earl of Sandwich: Buy one sandwich, get one free

Firehouse Subs: Be one of the first 50 customers to order any size Hook & Ladder sub and get a free chips and medium drink, plus a custom enamel pin and a special offer for your next visit

Jersey Mike’s: Receive $2 off any regular sub with coupon

Quizno’s: Download the Quizno’s Loyalty app and receive a free 4-inch sub with purchase

Subway: Buy a sub and a 30 oz. drink, and receive a free sandwich. Subway will also donate a meal to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.

