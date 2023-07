Tuesday is 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday, and it’s celebrating the occasion with free Slurpees.

Customers can get a free, small Slurpee on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Slurpee/Facebook)

Customers can get a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also get $1 food deals and discounts on fuel on Tuesday.

For more information, visit 7-eleven.com.