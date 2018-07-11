7-Eleven giving out free Slurpees on Wednesday

Looking for a sweet way to beat the heat? 7-Eleven is offering free Slurpee drinks today in honor of its annual “7-Eleven Day” celebration.

(7-Eleven/Facebook)

Looking for a sweet way to beat the heat? 7-Eleven is offering free Slurpee drinks today in honor of its annual “7-Eleven Day” celebration.

Participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores are giving from free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last, according to a news release.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7‑Eleven customers and new customers alike,” said Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages.

Not sure what flavor to get? This year’s featured Slurpee flavor will take you back to your childhood as 7-Eleven has created a frozen treat from one of America’s most beloved cereals: Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.