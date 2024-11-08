7 of Las Vegas’ most over-the-top desserts

These confections range from intricate to opulent to unabashed lollapaloozas. They look almost too gorgeous to eat — but fork in anyway.

Hot chocolate mocha sauce is poured atop a Diablo Skull en Fuego dessert to reveal flan inside at Mijo Modern Mex within the Durango on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Giggling Buddha Dessert from China Poblano in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip. (Louiie Victa)

Nowhere does dessert like Las Vegas. And nowhere does dessert in Vegas like casinos. The properties have a host of chefs dedicated to creating pastry in all its forms, a luxury that vanishingly few independent restaurants still enjoy.

These confections range from intricate to opulent to unabashed lollapaloozas. With the season for sweets upon us, we’re sharing seven splendid desserts from the Strip and beyond. The desserts look almost too gorgeous to eat — but fork in anyway.

Key Lime Beach

Bazaar Mar offers a breezy take on sweet-tart key lime pie, with graham cracker sand molded into a castle, ice cream shaped into seashells and sea stars, and key lime washing up as sea foam. You can almost hear the seagulls. $16.

In the Shops at Crystals, thebazaar.com

Tirami Shoe

Tiramisù, the classic Italian dessert, receives an elevated (literally) reimagining with Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca’s Tirami Shoe, a chocolate platform stiletto overflowing with billows of mascarpone; a light dusting of cocoa completes the dessert. Do you have that in a size 7? $19.

In Green Valley Ranch, bottiglialv.com

Choco-Taco

In 2022, Klondike discontinued the Choco Taco, its frozen chocolate and ice cream taco, after almost four decades. Casa Playa brings back the beloved childhood treat as a Choco-Taco fashioned from a housemade chocolate waffle cone stuffed with gianduja ice cream, coffee cream, hazelnuts and chocolate. $16

In Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

Giggling Buddha

You’ll want to rub the belly of the Giggling Buddha made from strawberry gelatina. At China Poblano, Buddha reclines in bathtub filled with lychee bubbles. Lychee fruit, seasonal berries, and strawberries and cream ice cream come along for the soak. $13.88.

In The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, chinapoblano.com

Thai Tea Pot

For a Thai Tea Pot, Hakkasan layers a glass cylinder, parfait style, with pineapple granita, condensed milk, black boba pearls, Thai tea foam and a lacy tuile. A small amount of dry ice is added to a glass tea pot. At the table, the server pours in water to create steam, then places the cylinder inside the pot, which pushes the steam through the spout. $20.

In the MGM Grand, hakkasan.com

Diablo Skull en Fuego

The Diablo Skull en Fuego at Mijo Modern Mexican begins with a chocolate skull touching down. Flaming chocolate mocha sauce is poured over the skull, which melts to reveal a chocolate flan with red fruit salsa. Pair the dessert with an aged tequila chosen from dozens on the list. $19.

In Durango, mijomexican.com

Mandarin

The Mandarin dessert from Tao Asian Bistro delivers stunning confectionery trompe l’oeil. A sphere of orange compote nested within white chocolate-orange mousse is frozen, then dipped in white chocolate coating. To form the orange skin, the sphere is sprayed with orange cocoa butter, glazed, then lightly dusted with gold to bring out the texture. Peel away! $19.

In The Venetian, taogroup.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.