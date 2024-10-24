57°F
Food

7 Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s list of top 100 vegan spots

A stuffed zucchini roll, front, and lasagna, center, from Tarantino's Vegan, a family-owned veg ...
A stuffed zucchini roll, front, and lasagna, center, from Tarantino's Vegan, a family-owned vegan Italian restaurant in Las Vegas. (Tarantino's Vegan)
Carne asada fries from Garden Grill, a vegan restaurant in Las Vegas. (Garden Grill)
A vegan pulled NoPork sandwich from NoButcher, a vegan deli and restaurant in Las Vegas. (NoButcher)
A spread of plant-based tacos from Tacotarian, the popular vegan taqueria founded in Las Vegas. (Tacotarian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 6:57 am
 

Las Vegas is for vegans.

On Thursday, Yelp released its list of Top 100 Vegan Spots in the U.S. for 2024. Seven of those spots are in Las Vegas.

Tarantino’s Vegan, which styles itself as A Plant-Based Italian Eatery, ranked highest, at No. 1o, with stuffed zucchini rolls, lasagna with cashew ricotta and build-your-own pizzas. NoButcher, at No. 16, combines a deli and restaurant that showcase meatless meats and nondairy cheeses.

Garden Grill, which began as a pop-up before going bricks-and-mortar, took the No. 51 position for its carne asada fries, beer-battered avocado tacos and soft-serve in the flavor of the day. ChagaRoot, placing at No. 57, draws on its owners’ mushroom research and cultivation operation to offer fast-casual mushroom-based dishes and other vegan items.

The No. 74 restaurant on the list, Daikon Vegan Sushi, sends out miso soup, tofu larb, squid made from konjac root for nigiri, pickled carrot rolls and curry ramen. At No. 80, there’s Tacotarian, the Vegas-born shop that features more than a dozen tacos and a line of plant-based taco fillings launched this year.

Down to Earth Plant-Based Cuisine rounds out the local restaurants at No. 91, with popular dishes such as a breakfast platter, Southern-fried oyster mushrooms and an Impossible hoagie. Visit here for the full list.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

