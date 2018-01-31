8 best places in Las Vegas to get offbeat nachos — PHOTOS

You didn’t think the Super Bowl was all about football, did you?

You can get Trash Can Nachos in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trash can pulled pork nachos done motley que BBQ-style with pulled pork, corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, jalapeos, crema, pico de gallo and chipotle BBQ sauce at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at The LINQ hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Some would say it’s also about the commercials that annually reach new levels of creativity (not to mention rates), but as America readies for the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots to square off in Minneapolis on Sunday, most are thinking about the food.

Super Bowl Sunday is an epic food day in the United States, with estimated consumption levels second only to those of Thanksgiving. Among the snacks we’ll be noshing will be more than 8 million pounds of tortilla chips and 40 million pounds of avocados, mostly in the form of guacamole. And those are, of course, two of the primary ingredients of nachos.

You don’t need a recipe to win the nacho game on Sunday. Just take tortilla chips — or taro chips, potato chips, french fries or Tater Tots — and pile ‘em high with whatever suits your fancy, then bake until the cheese melts. For inspiration, here are some of the more interesting nachos being served in Southern Nevada.

Lobster & crab nachos

Nacho Daddy, multiple locations

Butter-poached lobster and crab, Monterey jack cheese, black beans, mango pico de gallo and sweet chili sauce atop house-made corn chips, $23.95.

Tofu nachos

Wahoo’s, multiple locations

Topped with guacamole and sour cream, jalapenos, jack-cheddar cheese, black beans or Cajun white beans, plus cilantro and onions, if desired, $8.65. Other protein choices available.

IPA nachos

Pub 365, Tuscany

House-made tortilla chips are topped with an IPA cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro-jalapeno crema fresca, $8, plus $5 for chicken or $8 for steak, pulled pork or carnitas.

Irish nachos

McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave.

House-made potato chips are layered with shredded corned beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, chives and sour cream, $18, $15 mini or $16 half-size during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Add $6 for chicken, $4 for beef and $1 for jalapenos.

Redondo Jachos

Jaburritos, 6090 S. Rainbow Blvd. and The Linq Promenade

Tortilla or taro chips are topped with ebi (butterflied shrimp), surimi, chipotle mayo, avocado, cucumber, romaine, cilantro, wonton strips and queso, $10.95 on Rainbow, $13 at The Linq Promenade.

Steak Nachos Fries

Mi Casa Grill Cantina, Silverton

Can’t decide between fries and chips? You get both with this one, as well as roasted poblano cheese sauce, refried beans, grilled steak, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado crema, $15.

Trash Can Brisket Nachos

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, The Linq

Corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, crema, pico de gallo, pulled pork and chipotle barbecue sauce arrive stacked in a “trash can,” which is lifted to let the nacho cascade begin, $19.50.

Totchos

Burgers & Brews, M Resort

Crisp Tater Tots are topped with melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, olives and jalapenos, $8.99.

Al Carbon Steak Nachos

Tom’s Urban, New York New York

Tri-colored tortilla chips are topped with char-grilled Angus steak, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh jalapenos and served with cilantro crema, guacamole and sour cream, $18.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.