8 places to toast Mexican Independence Day

Melissa Manriquez, left, dances a traditional Mexican dance with her partner Ulises Espitia at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas in 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell was voted the best Mexican restaurant in the country in a recent Harris Poll study. But to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, we figure you can do better that that. Here are a selection of food specials around the valley this weekend:

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas: Roaming cart serving chicken, pork and carne asada tacos with onion, cilantro and salsa, $5 each, Sunday. Mexican-Style Dog, which is a Bavarian-style sausage wrapped in bacon with jalapeno, onion and mayo, $10.95.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: Traditional Mexican parrillada grilled platter with barbecued pork ribs, carne asada, achiote chicken and chorizo with grilled onions, jalapenos, rice, beans and flour tortillas, $28.95 per person or $46.95 per couple, Friday through Sunday.

El Tiempo Fiesta Latino Parade & Festival, Craig Ranch Regional Park, North Las Vegas: Food trucks and other vendors, live entertainment and kids’ zone. Vegas Golden Knights Drumbots will kick off the parade; there also will be a hockey area where kids can learn to play.

Flour & Barley, Linq Promenade: Loaded Ranchero Pizza made with ranchero salsa, ground beef, black beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream drizzle, $19, through Monday.

Juniper Cocktail Lounge, Park MGM: Gracias a Dios Mezcal-based Paloma available only from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Libertine Social, Mandalay Bay: Holiday-themed food and drink specials including taco cart on the patio with house-made carnitas tacos, $4, and drink specials including Palomas, $10; Batangas, $10; and bottled cerveza and Squirt soda, $5, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin: Half-priced tequila shots from 3 p.m. until closing Sunday. Happy hour drink deals and discounted select appetizers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the cantina.

Texas Station: Free family-friendly outdoor festival with food, art, music and children’s games, 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

