A bar inspired by Venetian islands and cathedrals opens on the Strip

Sala 118, a new bar and lounge in the lobby of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, showcases Italian spirits and cocktails. (The Venetian)

An image of Sala 118, a new bar and lounge in the lobby of The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

Venice, the capital of the Veneto in Northern Italy, is built on 118 islands in the Venetian Lagoon. Sala 118, a new bar and lounge in the lobby of The Venetian, takes its name from those islands and draws inspiration from the region.

The space features arches and vaulted ceilings influenced by ecclesiastical architecture, as well as warm colors, plush sofas and cozy banquettes. Andrew Pollard, director of mixology at the property and one of the city’s leading beverage professionals, created a cocktail menu in three chapters.

The first chapter offers aperitivos: low-alcohol (often spritzy) drinks sipped before dinner to stir the appetite. The next section showcases negronis, with several made using Sala 118’s house blend of bitters and vermouth that’s poured from a whimsical lion fountain at the bar. Classic cocktails with a twist round out the menu.

Among the menu highlights: a Signature aperitivo mixing Fords Gin and house bitters-vermouth blend, a Brando (Rémy Martin 1738, Amaro Montenegro, Andgostura bitters, lemon, coconut), and an España (two reposado tequilas, Lustau Gran Reserva brandy, Heirloom Alchermes botanical liqueur, Casals Rojo Vermouth).

“I am passionate about Italian culture and spirits, so it’s exciting to craft a new style of bar for Las Vegas,” Pollard said.

Sala 118 is part of a $1 billion reinvestment, begun more than a year ago at The Venetian, that also features a new concierge desk and a new Starbucks in the lobby.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.