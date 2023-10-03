A bun shop chain from Malaysia opens in east Las Vegas

Look for Oreo, Nutella and cotton candy buns, plus cardamom coffee, from this international chain of cafés.

PappaRoti, a chain of cafés specializing in buns, has opened in east Las Vegas. (PappaRoti)

Melody Sweets, the YouTube star and former "Absinthe" performer, will appear at the Vegas Unstripped food festival on Oct. 14, 2023. (Vegas Unstripped)

The fall-winter 2023 menu at Mott 32 in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip includes duck braised with wood ear mushrooms. (The Venetian)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ PappaRoti, an international chain of cafés that we previewed last summer, has opened at 3350 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite C2, at Pecos Road. PappaRoti, which began in Malaysia in 2003, is known for its signature coffee-caramel buns with a cache of salted butter and a crisp exterior. There are also Oreo, Nutella and cotton candy buns, among others. Pair the buns with cardamom Turkish coffee. Visit papparoti.us.

■ Le Cafe du Val, a breakfast, lunch and pastry spot at 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, is expanding into the space next door, allowing the restaurant to add an eight-seat wine bar and almost double its seating capacity to 60 inside and 50 on the terrace. The pastry menu includes buckwheat galettes (a Breton specialty) stuffed with Paris ham, brie de Meaux and caramelized onion.

Le Cafe du Sud is the sister restaurant in Southern Highlands. Carmen Barbur and chef David Gazzano, a wife-and-husband team, own the restaurants. Cafe du Val remains open; renovations are estimated to finish by mid-October. Visit lecafeduvegas.com.

■ Stoney’s North Forty, a country bar, is now open in Santa Fe Station. The 13,000-square-foot interior features room for line dancing and two-steppin’, a stage for live performances, VIP booths, a mechanical bull and Station Casinos’ signature mirrored Armadillo. The 2,300-square-foot outdoor pergola has a fireplace, an area for beer pong and other games, and ample seating. Visit stoneysnorthforty.com.

■ Fat Cat, a jazz and blues bar from the owner of Red Dwarf (booze, music, pizza), recently debuted in the Downtown Grand. Fat Cat offers a groove meets gritty vibe, with cocktails like a Hoochie Coochie Man (clarified milk punch, toasted macadamia-infused bourbon, Zaya Cocobana and black strap rums, coffee bitters) and a Chubby Kitty (ham fat-washed bourbon old-fashioned with salted brown sugar syrup, Sazerac Rye, Peychaud’s and almond-wood smoke).

◆ ◆ ◆

Will they repeat? Oct. 10 is the season opener for the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights. To mark the day, PTs Taverns are presenting specials like pretzel bites with warm cheese ($5), chicken bacon ranch quesadillas ($6), Nathan’s Famous mini corn dogs ($7), and James and Jameson Orange shots and cocktails ($6).

Piero’s Italian Cuisine is serving its Knights on Fire cocktail made with Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, ginger syrup and hot honey, over ice, for $30. Starting Oct. 10, for fans heading to the game, Proper Bar in Proper Eats food hall at Aria is offering signature cocktails in 32-ounce VGK-branded to-go cups for $32.

◆ ◆ ◆

Melody Sweets, star of “Sweets’ Spot,” a madcap YouTube series combining baking, burlesque, a band in the ice box and a talking midcentury house, is appearing on the center stage of Vegas Unstripped, the food festival running Oct. 14 in the Arts District, on California Street between Main Street and Casino Center Drive.

Sweets’ appearance features live music from Sweets and The Frigid Heirs (the ice box band), a Messerstahl knife demonstration and a surprise guest. Attendees have the opportunity to win a set of the knives. Vegas Unstripped showcases 30 top Vegas chefs. Tickets: $150 plus fees. Purchase (21 and older): vegasunstripped.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Mott 32 in The Venetian has launched fall-winter dishes celebrating the cooking of Fukien (Fujian) province on China’s southeast coast. Fukienese cooking prizes the natural flavor of foods. Among the dishes are red sturgeon crab steamed whole with garlic and scallions, braised duck with wood ear mushrooms and jabs of ginger, and a rich umami omelet with minced pork, crab roe, garlic and scallions.

The bar team is also launching seasonal items, like a warm and spicy Hanami blending Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Roku Gin, umeshu (plum liqueur), yuzu, shiso, ginger beer and chrysanthemum, and a Peking Duck Old-Fashioned starring Woody Creek Colorado Bourbon Whiskey with duck fat wash, brown sugar and orange bitters. Visit venetianlasvegas.com/ restaurants/mott-32 .

◆ ◆ ◆

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Town Square is now serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Executive chef Doug Vega is sending out dishes like a deep dish pancake with mixed berry sauce, a chorizo and egg skillet, lobster tacos, and a 3-foot board provisioned with breakfast standards. Bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, rosé and sangria are $24.99.

