A chance at free doughnuts; drink a gin and tonic to help restaurants

Brunches return, new eateries open and diners can take a Passport to Italy with four-course dinners and demonstrations.

The Ultimate gin and tonic at Jaleo is made with Ultimate Hendrick's Gin, Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water, makrut leaf, juniper, lemon and lime, $20. (Jaleo)

Sales of the blue Oreo zeppoles at Lavo benefit autism charities. (Tao Group)

Sales of the blue Giant Fortune Cookie at Tao benefit autism charities. (Tao Group)

Gin and tonics benefit restaurants

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day Friday by introducing five gin-and-tonic cocktails. For every Botanist (The Botanist Gin, Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water, lemon, lime and orange, $20) sold during April and May, $5 will be donated to the Independent Restaurant Coalition. The donation will be doubled Friday. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Another Pinkbox opens Saturday

The fourth location of Pinkbox Doughnuts will open at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3990 E. Sunset Road. The first 100 customers will receive free T-shirts and there will be live music, balloon twisters, a photo booth and a doughnut-eating contest. Customers who find a pink ticket inside their doughnut will win free doughnuts for a year. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Autism month marked

Local restaurants have announced observances for National Autism Month. All Chuck E. Cheese locations across the country will open two hours early on Sunday for the Sensory Sensitive Sundays program, which offers a quieter and less-bright environment for children with autism and other sensory needs. Some locations will repeat the observance this month and throughout the year. And through the end of April, Tao and Lavo at The Venetian and Grand Canal Shoppes have turned their Giant Fortune Cookie (Tao, $15) and Oreo zeppole (Lavo, $12) blue, and are donating proceeds to Kulture City and Eden II Programs, both of which benefit people with autism.

Benefits for Golden Rainbow

Cork & Thorn, 70 W. Imperial Ave., will partner with Golden Rainbow as part of its Dining Out for Life series with a floral-arrangement class and wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The class is $75, followed by the tasting, $25. Reserve by 5 p.m. Sunday at corkandthorn.com. Golden Rainbow provides services to people affected by HIV/AIDS.

Giada, STK resume brunch

Brunches are gradually returning to Las Vegas. Giada at The Cromwell already has resumed its weekend brunch, and STK Steakhouse at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will serve brunch beginning Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for Giada, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for STK Steakhouse. caesars.com, stksteakhouse.com

Here and there

Bang Bar, from Momofoku creator David Chang, has opened in Block 16 Urban Food Hall at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Linq Sandwich Co. has opened at The Linq, serving such choices as potato-crusted chicken with spicy mayo and dill pickles, $14.99. caesars.com

Trattoria by Chef Mark at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., will continue its Passport to Italy series with four-course dinners themed to Emilia-Romagna on Wednesday, Tuscany April 14, Campania April 21 and Sicily April 28. The dinner and interactive demonstration is $75. Call 725-214-4950.

To celebrate halibut season, Water Grill at The Forum Shops at Caesars is serving pan-roasted halibut cheeks, tempura-fried halibut cheek salad and pan-seared halibut. watergrill.com

On Tuesdays through the end of the month, Landini’s Pizzeria, 9440 W. Russell Road, will give a slice of New York-style pizza for $1 to anyone who presents a completed COVID vaccination card. landinispizzeria.com

PT’s Taverns will celebrate National Beer Day Wednesday with $4 mugs of Hualapai IPA and Sean Patrick’s Red Ale. They’re also offering limited-edition Vegas Golden Knights collector’s cups with the purchase of a 16-ounce beer through the end of the month. ptstaverns.com

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has reopened its location at Fashion Show Mall; it’s also at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive. Get two free bags of chips with any sandwich order April 20 (for 4/20); show your dance moves on National Dance Day April 29 and get $3 off your order. loveandsandwiches.com

Clique Hospitality will open its second Side Piece Pizza in May, in the food court at Red Rock Resort. sidepiecepizza.com

