A guide to Easter brunches in Las Vegas

Here’s your 2022 guide to some of the top Easter gatherings and menus. Check back frequently as we’ll be adding specials and events as more options are announced.

Kid-friendly carrot cake French toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh berries is on the menu for Easter Sunday at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino. (Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar)

Spring has sprung in the Mojave Desert, and many Southern Nevadans will celebrate Easter Sunday on April 17. The religious holiday is a favorite time for families and friends to meet up at restaurants, especially for festive brunches.

Here’s your guide to some of the top Easter-season gatherings and menus at restaurants. Check back frequently, as we’ll be adding specials and events as announced over the next few weeks. Reservations are recommended for all listings.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder will celebrate Easter at their Sourdough Café locations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The shared menu will include a 14-ounce grilled, bone-in pork chop served with sage butter, apple slaw and Yukon gold steak fries with the choice of soup or salad for a starter. Brown butter peach crisp will be plated for dessert. The special is $19 for True Rewards members.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch will be serving creative Easter dishes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop into the airy eatery for crab cake Benedicts with creamed spinach, hollandaise and English muffins. Additional dishes include beet salad with arugula, Gorgonzola cheese, hazelnuts, Fromage blanc and black pepper honey; Calabrian lamb chops with mashed potatoes; and a Cadbury egg chocolate shoe filled with chiffon cake, Cadbury cream and chocolate ganache for dessert.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar will feature a special dine-in menu and extended hours on Easter Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The four-course menu is $75 per person with optional bottomless mimosas for $25. A children’s menu will be available for $15. Ferraro’s regular menu will not be available.

The extensive gourmet array will include Italianate specialties like zucchini, potato and onion egg bake; homemade spicy pork sausage with broccoli rabe and roasted peppers; thinly sliced roasted veal with tuna sauce, capers and lemon; risotto with asparagus, toasted almonds and stracciatella cheese; and lemon custard tart.

Hawthorn Grill inside JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa will be presenting an à la carte menu replete with appetizers including spinach-artichoke dip with Boursin, feta, parmesan, and pita chips; and a seafood trio platter of chilled crab, poached shrimp and oysters with lemon, cocktail sauce, mignonette and horseradish garnishes. Other starters will include a strawberry-watercress salad with baby spinach, caramelized goat cheese, lemon-poppy seed vinaigrette; and seafood chowder stocked with lobster, crab, clams, tarragon, potato, lemon, and cream. Pan-roasted half chicken with rainbow fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, and cognac chicken jus will be available, as will striped bass with herbed farro, pea purée, roasted carrots and dill crème fraîche. For red meats, choose from braised lamb shank with parmesan polenta, eggplant caponata, spinach, and lamb jus; slow-roasted beef prime rib with traditional popover, creamed spinach, jus, and creamy horseradish; and honey-glazed ham served with potato stack, haricots verts, pearl onions, and tarragon mustard sauce.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino will lend a kid-friendly touch to Easter Sunday brunch with carrot cake french toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh berries, available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be fun activities like egg decorating and face painting. Adults can fork into herb-crusted rack of lamb with carrot purée, jumbo asparagus, Cipollini onions, red wine demi and mint chimichurri; and whole-roasted branzino with pea and mint purée, charred snap peas, cipollini onions, asparagus and citrus gremolata (available all day).

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will bring German exuberance to Easter Sunday. Alemannic offerings will include Black Forest-style asparagus soup garnished with ham, croutons and chives; Black Forest ham-wrapped Belgian endive with Appenzeller cheese sauce; and chicken breast with green asparagus, parsley, Yukon Gold potatoes and hollandaise sauce. For dessert, homemade crêpes will be filled with vanilla cream and strawberries and served with vanilla ice cream.

Beverages will abound, from the special Spring Blossom cocktail (Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom vodka with Sparkling Ice Peach Nectarine in a 15 oz. Hurricane glass) to many beers imported from Munich.

Get musical on Easter at Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Along with a spread of Southern cuisine, the two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. will feature rousing entertainment from Patti Pennington and the House of Blues Gospel Choir. There are two seatings, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. Kids will receive Easter eggs filled with prizes and sweet treats and adults will get the chance to participate in a raffle.

The Gospel Brunches are non-denominational and all-you-can-eat celebrations. Buffet spreads will feature delectable dishes like omelet and ham carving stations; red rose-roasted potatoes; biscuits & gravy; barbeque chicken; creamy mac and cheese; cider-braised Brussels sprouts; andouille sausage and chicken jambalaya; chicken and waffles, and an array of salads, seasonal fruits, desserts and breakfast pastries. There will also be create-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bars.

Tickets are $54.50 (adults) and $27.50 (for children 3 to 11), plus applicable fees.

One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will offer an Easter-themed lamb tenderloin special from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. The meal will also include roasted asparagus and morel mushroom purée ($45). Accompany it with a White Rabbit cocktail (vanilla-infused vodka, herbal Licor 43 and a garnish of fresh pansies: $16). One Steakhouse’s full menu will also be available, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will offer Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mexican-inspired brunch selections will include huevos rancheros served with rice and beans; Cancun-style omelet with sauteed shrimp, crab meat, marinated onions, tomatoes and bell peppers covered with relleno sauce and melted cheese; and scrambled eggs topped with mild diabla sauce and served with oven-roasted potatoes, black beans and green rice. All brunch dishes will include complimentary fresh fruit, traditional Mexican buñeulos and California sparkling wine.

Siegel’s 1941 inside El Cortez Hotel & Casino will offer an Easter menu on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring a tossed green salad or roasted carrot soup for an appetizer; glazed Smithfield ham served with Delmonico potatoes and spring vegetables for the main course; and cheesecake or chocolate ganache cake for dessert. The trio is $21.95 with a player’s card, or $26.96 without.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4551. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.