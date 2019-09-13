A Las Vegas spot to fete National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day — VIDEO

Carl’s Donuts on Sunset Road will offer specials on some of these sweet treats on Saturday.

Saturday, although you probably didn’t know it, is National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day — or Donut, since both versions are used.

Yes, there’s a day for about any food you could name, some of them weirdly specific: National Tempura Day (Jan. 7). National Coffee Ice Cream Day (Sept. 6). National Blueberry Cheesecake Day (May 26, which also happens to be National Cherry Desserts Day). National Nougat Day (March 26), and does anybody really eat nougat anymore?

The origins of some of them are clear; National Italian Beef Day (May 27), for example, was created by Buona, the Chicago company that lays claim to being one of the originators of the Italian beef sandwich. The roots of National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day, on the other hand, are somewhat murky, but that hasn’t stopped doughnut-makers from celebrating it.

And those would include Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company founded in 1966. To mark National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day, Carl’s is offering buy-one-get-one free on Bavarian cream-filled doughnuts, and 20 percent off top-shelf cream-filled doughnuts such as Fruity Pebble, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, creme brulee, pumpkin cream cheese and the raspberry cream cheese bar.

Carl’s Donuts is at 3170 E. Sunset Road. Visit carlsdonuts.com.

