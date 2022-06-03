A loaded rainbow milkshake to celebrate Pride Month

The colorful colossus unites a vanilla milkshake, a thicket of Nerds candies, a Donut Bar donut, a rainbow Unicorn Pop, a rainbow gummy rope and a cap of whipped cream.

June is Pride Month, a time of rainbows. To celebrate Pride, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is offering this Pride Donut CrazyShake that harnesses multiple occasions to make rainbows edible. (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

This milkshake is coming out — and how!

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is offering a Pride Donut CrazyShake, a co-production with Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas. From a vanilla milkshake base, this lollapalooza explodes with a thicket of Nerds candies, a Donut Bar donut, a rainbow Unicorn Pop, a skewered rainbow gummy rope and a cap of rainbow-sprinkled whipped cream.

One dollar from each $19 shake is being donated to The Pride Tree, which provides Vegas youth of all sexualities and gender identities with after-school programs, mentoring (say, aspiring lawyers with practicing attorneys), and summer camp.

The time of (edible) rainbows is here.

