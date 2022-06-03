A loaded rainbow milkshake to celebrate Pride Month
This milkshake is coming out — and how!
To celebrate Pride Month in June, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is offering a Pride Donut CrazyShake, a co-production with Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas. From a vanilla milkshake base, this lollapalooza explodes with a thicket of Nerds candies, a Donut Bar donut, a rainbow Unicorn Pop, a skewered rainbow gummy rope and a cap of rainbow-sprinkled whipped cream.
One dollar from each $19 shake is being donated to The Pride Tree, which provides Vegas youth of all sexualities and gender identities with after-school programs, mentoring (say, aspiring lawyers with practicing attorneys), and summer camp.
The time of (edible) rainbows is here.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian, blacktap.com/location/vegas