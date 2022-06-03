82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

A loaded rainbow milkshake to celebrate Pride Month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 6:59 am
 
June is Pride Month, a time of rainbows. To celebrate Pride, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in ...
June is Pride Month, a time of rainbows. To celebrate Pride, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is offering this Pride Donut CrazyShake that harnesses multiple occasions to make rainbows edible. (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)
June is Pride Month, a time of rainbows. To celebrate Pride, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in ...
June is Pride Month, a time of rainbows. To celebrate Pride, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is offering this Pride Donut CrazyShake that harnesses multiple occasions to make rainbows edible. (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

This milkshake is coming out — and how!

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian is offering a Pride Donut CrazyShake, a co-production with Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas. From a vanilla milkshake base, this lollapalooza explodes with a thicket of Nerds candies, a Donut Bar donut, a rainbow Unicorn Pop, a skewered rainbow gummy rope and a cap of rainbow-sprinkled whipped cream.

One dollar from each $19 shake is being donated to The Pride Tree, which provides Vegas youth of all sexualities and gender identities with after-school programs, mentoring (say, aspiring lawyers with practicing attorneys), and summer camp.

The time of (edible) rainbows is here.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian, blacktap.com/location/vegas

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
3
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
4
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
5
Steve Wynn sells Las Vegas mansion for $17.5M
Steve Wynn sells Las Vegas mansion for $17.5M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms at Crossroads Kitchen (Emily Sjesbo/Resorts World Las Vegas)
Meatless restaurant debuts on Las Vegas Strip
RJ

Marquee dishes by acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen and executive chef Paul Zlatos include stuffed zucchini blossoms, beet tartare and house-made pastas.