A new brunch eatery is coming to downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 1:42 pm
 
The Orange Creamsicle pancakes at BabyStacks Cafe (shown here as a short stack) are served with a side of fresh whipped cream and orange syrup. (Lisa Valentine/View)

A new brunch eatery is coming to downtown Las Vegas.

BabyStacks Cafe is opening its eighth locale at the current site of MTO Cafe, 500 S. Main Street.

The city of Las Vegas, which rents the building, on Wednesday approved the rebranding and a five-year lease extension.

“We’re so excited to be here — a part of the downtown family,” BabyStacks owner Liberty Hung told the City Council.

Hung had taken over the current lease in early 2021 and had intended to infuse her flavor into the MTO brand.

Instead, BabyStacks will remodel its new locale to be a “carbon copy” of its other restaurants, which started opening across the valley in 2010, she said.

BabyStacks offers traditional breakfast and lunch options.

MTO will close for up to eight weeks and reopen as BabyStacks in early 2024.

Hung said the new restaurant will keep and retrain its current staff.

The new lease agreement runs until September 2028, with the option to extend it.

The annual rent will be just over $40,000 — or $3,423.20 a month — with a 2 percent annual increase, according to the lease agreement.

“We wish you the best,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz noted that the cafe is located across the street from City Hall.

“Welcome to my neighborhood,” she said. “I’m so excited.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.

