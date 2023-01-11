A new Mexican restaurant with a patio right on the Strip

At Rosa Mexicano, look for 100-plus tequilas, potent margaritas and tableside guacamole.

A rendering of the interior of Rosa Mexicano, which is scheduled to open in late 2023 in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rosa Mexicano)

Potent margaritas. Tableside guacamole. A seat right on the Strip.

Rosa Mexicano, a small restaurant group with locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, is set to debut its first Las Vegas restaurant in late 2023 in the Miracle Mile Shops. The new location includes a Strip-front terrace.

“We are thrilled to be opening Rosa Mexicano in one of the best dining cities in the world, right on the iconic Las Vegas Strip — and in such great company, and to be part of the great renovations taking place with Miracle Mile Shops. It’s truly an exciting moment in our expansion,” said Jim Dunn, CEO of Rosa Mexicano.

Besides signature guacamole, the menu offers such dishes as queso Chihuahua quesadillas, parrillada (grilled or barbecued) items, housemade molé and taco plates (tempura shrimp, red chile chicken, birria with queso Oaxaca and more).

On the beverage side, Rosa Mexicano features more than 100 tequilas and other agave spirits, margaritas such as a rose tequila version with organic agave, craft cocktails and a to-go frozen margarita bar.

The 12,300-square-foot restaurant is rendered in bright pinks, with about 430 seats in the main dining room, 100 seats in the private dining room and 80 seats at a bar with a Rosa Mexicano truck.

The restaurant, founded nearly 40 years ago, is also planning openings in Virginia and Florida. For more information, visit rosamexicano.com.

