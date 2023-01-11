50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

A new Mexican restaurant with a patio right on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 10:30 am
 
A rendering of the interior of Rosa Mexicano, which is scheduled to open in late 2023 in the Mi ...
A rendering of the interior of Rosa Mexicano, which is scheduled to open in late 2023 in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rosa Mexicano)

Potent margaritas. Tableside guacamole. A seat right on the Strip.

Rosa Mexicano, a small restaurant group with locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, is set to debut its first Las Vegas restaurant in late 2023 in the Miracle Mile Shops. The new location includes a Strip-front terrace.

“We are thrilled to be opening Rosa Mexicano in one of the best dining cities in the world, right on the iconic Las Vegas Strip — and in such great company, and to be part of the great renovations taking place with Miracle Mile Shops. It’s truly an exciting moment in our expansion,” said Jim Dunn, CEO of Rosa Mexicano.

Besides signature guacamole, the menu offers such dishes as queso Chihuahua quesadillas, parrillada (grilled or barbecued) items, housemade molé and taco plates (tempura shrimp, red chile chicken, birria with queso Oaxaca and more).

On the beverage side, Rosa Mexicano features more than 100 tequilas and other agave spirits, margaritas such as a rose tequila version with organic agave, craft cocktails and a to-go frozen margarita bar.

The 12,300-square-foot restaurant is rendered in bright pinks, with about 430 seats in the main dining room, 100 seats in the private dining room and 80 seats at a bar with a Rosa Mexicano truck.

The restaurant, founded nearly 40 years ago, is also planning openings in Virginia and Florida. For more information, visit rosamexicano.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
3
What are Raiders’ options with Derek Carr?
What are Raiders’ options with Derek Carr?
4
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
5
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Why are eggs so expensive?
By Erin Booke The Dallas Morning News

Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023, CNN and CNBC report.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” stand-up Sebastian Maniscalco and “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” highlight this week’s slate of things to do in Las Vegas.

In-N-Out Burger (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)
Wawa to Whataburger to In-N-Out: The best regional fast-food chains to try
By Kiersten Hickman Stacker.com

Whether you frequent these chains or are on the hunt for some delicious places to stop on your next road trip, Stacker compiled this list of 20 fast-food chains that are only in certain states, making them must-tries for those traveling around the United States.

More stories for you
Randy’s Donuts opening its 1st shop on Las Vegas Strip
Randy’s Donuts opening its 1st shop on Las Vegas Strip
A 1st look inside Michael Mina’s reopened StripSteak
A 1st look inside Michael Mina’s reopened StripSteak
Rouge Room cocktail lounge to open at Red Rock Resort
Rouge Room cocktail lounge to open at Red Rock Resort
Food hall to open at downtown Las Vegas casino
Food hall to open at downtown Las Vegas casino
Jazz club and restaurant to open in downtown Las Vegas
Jazz club and restaurant to open in downtown Las Vegas
New Italian restaurant to open in downtown Henderson
New Italian restaurant to open in downtown Henderson