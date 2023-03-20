A new pub, famous pizza makers and a $25K wine weekend

Here are the latest tidbits from our Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance.

Village Pub has opened its 15th location in the Las Vegas Valley in the Southern Highlands. (Facebook)

Wynn Las Vegas and Opus One Winery of the Napa Valley are joining to present a lavish wine weekend at the casino from April 28-30, 2023. (Joe Janet)

A pizza tailgate to raise money to feed the hungry takes place April 26, 2023, outside Pizza Rock in Las Vegas. (Pizza Rock)

A Flaming Skull dessert (horchata ice cream, fresh fruit, corn marshmallows) from Chica in The Venetian, one of the stops on the Finger Licking Foodie Tours outing featuring top Las Vegas desserts. (Finger Licking Foodie Tour)

Two tidbits from the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

— Village Pub has opened its 15th location in the valley, at 4312 W. Cactus Ave., in Southern Highlands. The 24/7 restaurant offers breakfast, first bites, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and weekend mimosas and bloody marys, plus gaming. The first Village Pub opened in 1968 where Ellis Island Casino now sits. Visit villagepubvegas.com.

— India House-Pinoy Bar & Grill is planned to open in a few weeks upstairs at Pacific Asian Plaza, 5115 W. Spring Mountain Road, in the same center as Hui Lau Shan, the Hong Kong dessert shop. Dev Bhagat, who owns Angara India Spice Grill on South Grand Canyon Drive, also owns India House. Stay tuned for more on this unusual union of cuisines under one roof.

◆ ◆ ◆

Wynn Las Vegas is joining with celebrated Opus One Winery of Napa Valley for a luxury wine weekend from April 28 to 30. Weekend events consist of a master class, tastings, a lunch, a cocktail hour, dinners (including an alfresco gathering), and more. Guests will have the opportunity to sample up to 21 Opus One vintages, never tasting the same wine twice.

Prices vary by event. A limited number of Collector’s Experience packages are available for $15,000 for a single guest or $25,000 for couples. These packages include a pass to all events, a two-night stay in a Wynn Tower Suite room, private concierge service, ground transportation to and from the airport, special welcome amenities, tax and gratuity, and more.

Visit wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/opus-one-weekend-at-wynn for prices and details. To make reservations, call Wynn Concierge at 702-770-7070.

◆ ◆ ◆

Big names, big pies. More than 20 of the country’s top pizza makers, including several from Vegas, are offering samples of signature pies from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 26, as the Las Vegas Pizza Alliance and Slice Out Hunger host their Pizza Expo Tailgate Party at Pizza Rock, 201 N. Third St.

The event kicks off the Pizza Expo trade show in town beginning March 28. The tailgate is open to the public and expo attendees. Slice Out Hunger produces pizza events to help feed the hungry. Tickets: $45. Purchase/details: sliceouthunger.org.

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s the restaurant formerly known as Ada’s Wine Bar. And now it’s called Ada’s Food + Wine, the name change reflecting the equal footing of plate and bottle. Jackson Stamper is chef de cuisine of Ada’s; Kat Thomas is wine goddess; James Trees is chef-partner.

There’s also a new menu of more than a dozen seasonal dishes, including scallop ceviche with coconut milk and wild lime, roast chicken with farro, and Creekstone Farms bavette steak with charred broccolini. Visit adaslv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

On April 2, take your sweet tooth on the road with the Best Desserts in Vegas outing from Finger Licking Foodie Tours. The tour, limited to 35 guests, visits Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Spago by Wolfgang Puck at Bellagio, Mastro’s Ocean Club in The Shops at Crystals, and Chica at The Venetian.

Price: $175, with $75 additional for optional beverage package (dessert wine, espresso, lemon drop martini, churro shot). Booking/details: fingerlickingfoodietours.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.