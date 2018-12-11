A roundup of the best gifts for those who love to sip

Whether they prefer whiskey, wine or coffee, beverage snobs have high standards and a keen taste for the best. Gift them with a something they’ll love to sip.

Vesta Coffee. David Zhu

Ambros banana whiskey

H&C Distilling Co.'s Desert Jewel

H&C Distilling Co.'s Desert Jewel

The Foley Food & Wine Society, in a promotion with Station Casinos, gave away commemorative bottles of wine to Boarding Pass loyalty card holders in April. (Courtesy)

Vesta Coffee. David Zhu

Vesta Coffee. David Zhu

Three Flowers Celebration Tea by Artisanal Foods

Three Flowers Celebration Tea by Artisanal Foods

Whether they prefer whiskey, wine or coffee, beverage snobs have high standards and a keen taste for the best. Gift them with a something they’ll love to sip.

Smoke Wagon Bourbon

Downtown’s H&C Distilling Co., owned by the co-founders of the popular Fremont Street spot The Griffin, blends bourbon whiskey in downtown Las Vegas. Its newest release, Desert Jewel, recently took home a gold medal at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It’s aged 10 years, and a total of 35 barrels were hand-selected to create the limited release. $89.99, Total Wine & More, totalwine.com

Golden Knights Wine

Treat the wino in your life to a pour they can only get in Nevada. The Foley Food & Wine Society and Vegas Golden Knights teamed up last year to present Golden Knights private label wines. Bottles are encased in embossed labels that celebrate the hockey team’s inaugural year. Three options are a 2014 Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine, 2015 Chalone Chardonnay and 2016 Pinot Noir. The limited run of wines can only be shipped in Nevada. $50-$60, shop.foleyfoodandwinesociety.com

Ambros Banana Whiskey

Henderson’s Booze District continues to grow. One of its newest tenants is Derby Spirits, which started producing Ambros Banana Whiskey in August. It contains no extracts, preservatives or added sugar and gets its flavor only from the fresh bananas infused in the whiskey. Drink it neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail such as the Banhattan, which also includes sweet vermouth and Angostura bitters. $39.99, Lee’s Discount Liquor or Liquor World

Tea Time

A good cup of tea should be flavorful, aromatic — and pretty. Spoil your favorite tea-time enthusiast with an ounce of Three Flowers Celebration tea, a mix of red rose buds, fresh white chrysanthemum flowers and fragrant lavender flowers. The naturally sweet tea is caffeine-free and serves as a colorful complement to any holiday table. $4.99. Artisanal Foods, 2053 Pama Lane, artisanalfoods.com

Vesta Coffee Subscription

Vesta Coffee, located in the Las Vegas Arts District, prides itself on roasting its own sustainable, fair trade, bird-friendly organic products when possible. Make sure your favorite java lover is well-caffeinated with a coffee subscription. A rotating selection of single-origin and artisanal bean, such as the fruit-noted Torea Natural Ethiopia blend, is delivered on a weekly or monthly basis. Bonus: The first delivery is free. $14 per delivery. 1114 South Casino Center Blvd., 702-685-1777, vestacoffee.com