A ‘shady’ new dive bar opens in downtown Las Vegas

The interior of Jive Turkey bar in downtown Las Vegas. (Dapper Companies)
A Sherry Cobbler cocktail from Jive Turkey bar in downtown Las Vegas. (Dapper Companies)
Dishes from Jive Turkey bar in downtown Las Vegas, clockwise from bottom: a chicken sandwich, a Chicago Dog and a smash cheeseburger. (Dapper Companies)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 10:20 am
 

It’s no jive.

A new neighborhood bar — a spot its owners hope will offer a “five-star dive bar experience” — recently opened in the Huntridge area of downtown Las Vegas. The bar is Jive Turkey, and it occupies the former Mahoney’s Drum Shop on South Maryland Parkway at East Charleston Boulevard.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported, the bar is owed by Sam Pulliam and Adam O’Donnell, two longtime Vegas beverage professionals. Among their gigs before jiving: Pulliam was beverage director for Circa, and O’Donnell did a stint at Herbs & Rye.

Jive Turkey offers a breadth of pours. A Sherry Cobbler (sherries, pineapple, honey) hails from the classics section of the menu. Take It in the Can, a tropical communion of tequila, scotch, coconut and raspberry, arrives in a tin can. Licor 43 adds vanilla notes to a kalimotxo, the popular Spanish drink mixing red wine and Coke.

“Vacation drinks, guilty pleasures, fun shots and great beer — all have a home on the menu,” the bar said in a Wednesday announcement.

Keeping things ‘shady’

From its kitchen, Jive Turkey sends out a smashed cheeseburger topped by thinly grilled onions, pickles and house burger sauce, on a potato bun. A Chicago Dog showcases Super Condiment, a proprietary relish. For a sandwich, chicken is marinated, breaded, fried, dusted with spice blend, and topped with pickles and the gentle tang of Duke’s Mayonnaise.

“Our motto is ‘Keep Downtown Vegas Shady,’ a playful way of saying everyone is welcome, no matter who you are or where you come from. We’re not here to judge,” Pulliam said.

“Our goal is to deliver great food and drink without the fuss, focusing on flavors and fun, and making sure everyone feels right at home,” O’Donnell added.

Live bands are coming soon, the announcement said. The house playlist features a laid-back mix of rock, blues, jam, funk and hip-hop.

Jive Turkey is at 608 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 160. Hours are 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily. Follow @jiveturkeydive on Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

