Food

A speakeasy opens at Durango resort, hidden behind tacos and tequila

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 7:08 am
 
A rendering of Wax Rabbit speakeasy, the cocktail lounge from Clique Hospitality set to open in November 2023 at the new Durango resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Clique Hospitality)
Wax Rabbit is a bashful bunny.

The cocktail lounge hides behind the walls of Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant at Durango resort, which is scheduled to open Nov. 20, in southwest Las Vegas. The lounge will launch a day later.

Wax Rabbit is a project of Clique Hospitality, which also created Mijo Modern, the Bel-Aire lounge anchoring the ground floor of the Durango property, and the Bel-Aire Backyard pool experience planned to debut in late spring.

“Wax Rabbit will reveal a cool, intimate atmosphere that will bring back the lost art of DJs spinning mixes on vinyl albums, revisiting a time their talents were on display with every mix,” said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality.

The soundtrack accompanies mixology that harnesses the flavors and spirits of Mexico, with drinks such as a Oaxacan old-fashioned or a tequila añejo negroni or extravagant cocktails for sharing.

Outside Wax Rabbit, a terracotta brick corridor decked in marigold flower art leads to a vault with floor-to-ceiling tequila lockers. Guests must pull the right rabbit to pass from the vault through the hidden entrance to the speakeasy

Inside, arched double-height mirrors on both sides of the room create an endless play of reflections incorporating a luminous rabbit emblem. Rabbit artifacts also garnish the space. For more information, visit mijomexican.com/waxrabbit.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

