A star Latin restaurant abruptly closes in downtown Las Vegas

The restaurant is owned by a big-name Vegas hospitality company with several other outlets in its portfolio.

Where to go for Mother’s Day brunch in Las Vegas

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas

The terrace at Peyote restaurant in downtown Las Vegas is seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. (Corner Bar Management)

Peyote, the modern Latin spot that emerged from the pandemic as one of the star restaurants of downtown Las Vegas, has shuttered.

“Peyote has closed at Fergusons Downtown. While the Corner Bar Management team hopes to bring the restaurant back to a new location sometime in the future, there are no immediate plans to reopen.

“Most of the staff have been reassigned to Corner Bar’s other destinations,” the company, the owner of Peyote, said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Confusion initially arose about the status of the restaurant. Peyote’s Instagram page, @peyotelv, indicates that the restaurant is “temporarily closed for renovations,” and as reported by 8 News Now, employees received a message in a group chat at 10 a.m. Monday saying that Peyote was immediately ceasing operations “pending assessment of a remodel.”

But another source in the 8 News report said that the restaurant was closing altogether.

Peyote debuted in September 2021 in the Fergusons complex on East Fremont Street.

Over the years, the menu featured such items as a ceviche of the day spiked with epazote lime dressing, roasted cauliflower coated in a Mexican romesco, grilled chicken thigh marinated in black garlic sauce and a flat iron steak with chimichurri and cheese-stuffed Anaheim chiles.

Peyote belongs to the Corner Bar portfolio that also includes The Laundry Room, La Mona Rosa and Park on Fremont, among several other properties.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.