61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 9:14 am
 
A tomahawk ribeye from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall ...
A tomahawk ribeye from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)
The exterior of West Texas Chophouse in Henderson. The El Paso, Texas, steakhouse arrived in th ...
The exterior of West Texas Chophouse in Henderson. The El Paso, Texas, steakhouse arrived in the Las Vegas Valley in fall 2023 with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)
A mac and cheese burger from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted i ...
A mac and cheese burger from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)
The interior of West Texas Chophouse in Henderson. The El Paso, Texas, steakhouse arrived in th ...
The interior of West Texas Chophouse in Henderson. The El Paso, Texas, steakhouse arrived in the Las Vegas Valley in fall 2023 with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)
An ahi tuna tower from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall ...
An ahi tuna tower from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)

West Texas Chophouse, a contemporary steakhouse with three restaurants in El Paso, Texas, has headed farther west with the opening of a Henderson location.

At dinner, the menu runs to starters like ribeye chicharrones or a tower of ahi tuna; a mac and cheese burger; steaks like a 20-ounce porterhouse or a 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye; and entrées like a WTC Meat Lovers Feast featuring a porterhouse, ribeye, sirloin steak and family-style portions of three sides (things are bigger in Texas).

Lunch sees a handful of entrées (including buttermilk fried chicken and chicken or steak fajitas), sides like charro beans or corn brûlée, and half-pound build-your-own burgers assembled from a choice of dressing and a choice of more than a dozen add-ons (including green chili or steak strips).

West Texas Chophouse is at 651 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson. Call 702-433-0013 or visit westtexaschophouse.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
3
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
First Las Vegas Grand Prix practice called ‘disappointing’ — PHOTOS
4
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd an ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” top the lineup for the week of Nov. 10-16.

More stories
Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas
Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas
Fast-casual chain launches its 1st Las Vegas location
Fast-casual chain launches its 1st Las Vegas location
Stylish new steakhouse opens in off-Strip hotel-casino
Stylish new steakhouse opens in off-Strip hotel-casino
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Thanksgiving stuffing ice cream and other Vegas menu news
Thanksgiving stuffing ice cream and other Vegas menu news
Texas taco chain tries again to enter Las Vegas market
Texas taco chain tries again to enter Las Vegas market