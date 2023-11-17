A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson

At the new restaurant, look for a Meat Lovers Feast combining a porterhouse, a ribeye, a sirloin steak and family-style portions of three sides.

A tomahawk ribeye from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)

The exterior of West Texas Chophouse in Henderson. The El Paso, Texas, steakhouse arrived in the Las Vegas Valley in fall 2023 with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)

A mac and cheese burger from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)

The interior of West Texas Chophouse in Henderson. The El Paso, Texas, steakhouse arrived in the Las Vegas Valley in fall 2023 with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)

An ahi tuna tower from West Texas Chophouse, an El Paso, Texas, steakhouse that debuted in fall 2023 in the Las Vegas Valley with a restaurant in Henderson. (West Texas Chophouse)

West Texas Chophouse, a contemporary steakhouse with three restaurants in El Paso, Texas, has headed farther west with the opening of a Henderson location.

At dinner, the menu runs to starters like ribeye chicharrones or a tower of ahi tuna; a mac and cheese burger; steaks like a 20-ounce porterhouse or a 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye; and entrées like a WTC Meat Lovers Feast featuring a porterhouse, ribeye, sirloin steak and family-style portions of three sides (things are bigger in Texas).

Lunch sees a handful of entrées (including buttermilk fried chicken and chicken or steak fajitas), sides like charro beans or corn brûlée, and half-pound build-your-own burgers assembled from a choice of dressing and a choice of more than a dozen add-ons (including green chili or steak strips).

West Texas Chophouse is at 651 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson. Call 702-433-0013 or visit westtexaschophouse.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.