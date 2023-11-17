A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson
At the new restaurant, look for a Meat Lovers Feast combining a porterhouse, a ribeye, a sirloin steak and family-style portions of three sides.
West Texas Chophouse, a contemporary steakhouse with three restaurants in El Paso, Texas, has headed farther west with the opening of a Henderson location.
At dinner, the menu runs to starters like ribeye chicharrones or a tower of ahi tuna; a mac and cheese burger; steaks like a 20-ounce porterhouse or a 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye; and entrées like a WTC Meat Lovers Feast featuring a porterhouse, ribeye, sirloin steak and family-style portions of three sides (things are bigger in Texas).
Lunch sees a handful of entrées (including buttermilk fried chicken and chicken or steak fajitas), sides like charro beans or corn brûlée, and half-pound build-your-own burgers assembled from a choice of dressing and a choice of more than a dozen add-ons (including green chili or steak strips).
West Texas Chophouse is at 651 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson. Call 702-433-0013 or visit westtexaschophouse.com.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.