A Vegas original is reimagined, this time with a candy climbing wall

A rock wall made out of candy is one of the attractions at the goblet bar of the Sugar Factory being built at Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Las Vegas Strip. (Submitted)

A drawing of the entrance to the Sugar Factory scheduled to open at Harmon Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South sometime this summer. (Submitted)

A drawing of a main dining area on the third floor of the Sugar Factory being built at Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Las Vegas Strip. (Submitted)

A goblet bar accessible from a pedestrian bridge and a climbing wall made of candy dots will be features at Sugar Factory American Brasserie slated to open this summer on the Las Vegas Strip.

The restaurant will be at Harmon Corner, 3717 Las Vegas Blvd., South, according to a Thursday release. Its exact opening date was not disclosed.

Sugar Factory originated in Las Vegas before expanding across the United States and globally. It has been named “the most Instagrammed restaurant in the United States” by Food & Wine Magazine.

“Las Vegas is where Sugar Factory first originated and we couldn’t be happier to be opening in a new reimagined location that is centrally located on The Strip,” owner Charissa Davidovici said in the release. “From our photo op walls to our staff, every element at Sugar Factory is designed to give guests a memorable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”

The three-story 14,000-square foot-restaurant will feature 230 seats indoors, a 36-seat entry-level bar, a 30-seat carousel bar on the mezzanine level, and a 30-seat outdoor patio fitted with fire pits that overlook the Strip.

Upon entering, diners will be greeted by a goblet bar that is overlooked by the second-floor dining room, carousel bar and outdoor patio. The third level features a large indoor dining room, a candy store with more than 500 types of candy, and a fully operable rock climbing wall made of candy dots. It also will offer glass cases filled with homemade ice cream and gelato, milkshakes, fresh homemade pastries and coffee selections.

The new restaurant will include Instagrammable decor, including a life-size flower wall with neon artwork that lines a gold staircase, LED screens, floor-to-ceiling dot wall, and a dining space fitted with red velvet chairs and booths.

The chain operates establishments in cities including Los Angeles, Tampa, Chicago, Orlando, Seattle and Miami, and it plans expansions to New York City; Nassau, Bahamas; South Florida; Dallas; Philadelphia; Indianapolis; and Abu Dhabi.

