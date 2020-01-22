A whopper of a bloody mary at Hofbräuhaus in Las Vegas

A slider, pretzel and sausage are among the toppers on the maxed-out version of this cocktail.

The Rand und Band bloody mary at Hofbrähaus in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s officially called the Ausser Rand und Band — “over the top,” auf English — and boy is it ever. The Hofbräuhaus’ signature bloody mary is made with Hofbräu Dunkel (and yes, that would be beer), Tito’s handmade vodka and bloody mary mix and a Tajin rim, topped with a jalapeno-cheddar sausage, a slider, bacon, an olive, a radish, lemon, lime and celery, plus one of the Hofbräuhaus’ giant soft pretzels, $25.

If you’re looking for something a little less elaborate you can opt for the Brezen-Wahnsinn, which translates to “pretzel insanity” and which is the same thing with just the pretzel, radish and celery, $19.

Or, for the most simple version but the one that promises the most linguistic fun, go with the Flüssigkeitsrücksgewinnung, or “liquid recovery,” without any of the garnishes, $15. The Hofbräuhaus is at 4510 Paradise Road.

