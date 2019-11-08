After Carnegie Deli is gone, here are 5 other Las Vegas delis to try

On and off the Strip, these are come options to satisfy cravings for for bagels, spreads, meats and soups.

The announcement this week that Carnegie Deli at The Mirage will close February hit hard for fans of both the New York City original and its local offshoot. New York deli culture is sparsely represented in the Las Vegas Valley. But there are a handful of spots that offer tastes of what Carnegie, and other styles of Big Apple delicatessens, offer — both on and off the Strip. So while fans of Carnegie head to The Mirage for a few last overstuffed sandwiches before it shutters, here are a few places to consider patronizing once it’s gone.

Bagel Café

Long Islanders Savvas and Shari Andrews have been providing our valley with a taste of New York since the mid ‘90s. They offer over two dozen styles of bagels, baked fresh daily and available with a schmeer of one of 10 different whipped cream cheese spreads, or a helping of hand-sliced smoked fish that’s flown in from Brooklyn weekly. Other signature items include overstuffed sandwiches packed with corned beef, pastrami or countless other meats and salads, potato pancakes, blintzes and matzo ball soup. 301 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-255-3444, thebagelcafelv.com

Bagelmania

Open for breakfast and lunch, this family-run shop is an east side institution that’s rumored to be leaving its home on Twain Avenue soon for a spot closer to the Convention Center expansion. Its bagels, rye and challah bread are offered alongside classic deli fare such as chopped liver, salmon, whitefish and tuna salads, and three styles of herring. The chicken soup is available with noodles, kreplach or a matzo ball, or as a mish-mash of all three. And those looking for something a little different can try a cup (or bowl) of the sweet and sour cabbage variety. 855 E. Twain Ave., 702-369-3322, bagelmanialv.com

Weiss Deli & Bakery

Located in the Green Valley Plaza, on the corner of Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway, Weiss Deli has long been Henderson’s go-to spot for a bowl of matzoh ball soup. But it’s also known for bagels with smoked fish spreads, potato latkes and sandwiches ranging from chopped liver and whitefish salad to tavern ham and kosher bologna. There’s also a great selection of kid-friendly options, including pancakes and French toast for breakfast, and a selection of burgers at lunch time. 2744 N. Green Valley Pkwy., 702-454-0565

Roma Deli II

While most New York-style delis concentrate on bagels and schmeers during the breakfast and lunchtime hours, Roma offers another side of New York deli culture with its Italian focus. Open during lunch and dinner hours, the deli side of this operation (which also includes a full-service restaurant) specializes in Italian deli meats and cheeses, thinly pounded chicken breasts for cooking at home, dried pastas, sauces and wine. There’s also a bakery section loaded with flaky pastries and cookies. 5755 Spring Mountain Road, 702-871-5577, romadelinv.com

Sadelle’s Café

If any place on the Strip is suited to fill the void left by Carnegie’s departure, it’s Sadelle’s. Another New York City institution re-created inside a casino, this one offers the bagels, smoked fish and finger sandwiches (with the crusts cut off) of its SoHo namesake, in an elegant setting overlooking the Bellagio pools. Or, for cuisine to match the environs, you can indulge with oysters and caviar, washed down with a glass of champagne. 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-693-7075, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

