After long run on Strip, popular Indian restaurant reopening nearby

The modern Indian menu features a raw bar and dishes variously prepared using a tandoor oven, a charcoal grill and a wok.

A rendering of the front elevation of Tamba, an Indian restaurant that is scheduled to open in summer 2024 at Town Square on Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Tamba)

Tamba is back on the Boulevard.

For almost 20 years, the Dhillon family owned and operated the popular Indian restaurant in the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip. Tamba closed in May 2022 before the marketplace was demolished to make way for a new 300,000-square-foot retail center.

Now, comes word that a second incarnation of Tamba is taking shape in Town Square, about 3 miles south on Las Vegas Boulevard from the marketplace. Daljit and Jatinder Dhillon founded the original Tamba. Their son, Sunny Dhillon, is developing and designing the return of the restaurant, planned to open this summer.

Chef Anand Singh, from Arbol restaurant at Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, helms the culinary program at the new Tamba, with a menu that explores modern Indian cooking techniques and dishes, as interpreted by the chef.

Besides Mexico, Singh’s coastal culinary experience spans his roots in Mumbai, the Maldives, the Seychelles and the United Arab Emirates.

From raw to grill

Menu exploration might begin with raw bar options like a ceviche of mackerel, Kashmiri chilis, jicama, crisp nori, yuzu emulsion and black truffle. The next stop? Perhaps the chef’s signature lobster bisque. For his twist on murgh makhani, or butter chicken, Singh swaddles free-range chicken, prepared sous vide, in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato gravy.

The menu takes to the wok with a Hakka-inspired stir-fry of noodles, sambal oelek and citrus soy. The dish, one of the glories of Chinese-Indian cuisine, traces its origins to Hakka Chinese who immigrated to India in the 19th century. Wagyu, onion and avocado kebabs sizzle on the mangal, an Arabic charcoal grill.

‘The legacy continues’

Craft cocktails take their place at Tamba, along with a roving bar cart provisioned with high-end brown spirits, including Louis XIII Cognac and prized casks from Macallan and Johnnie Walker.

Tamba encompasses about 6,000 square feet, with 160 seats across three distinct areas, including a bar area and a private dining room.

“This is Tamba 2.0 — the legacy continues,” Sunny Dhillon said. Tamba is at 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite A-117, next to P.F. Chang’s. Visit tambaindiancuisine.com.

