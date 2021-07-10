After Shark Week cocktail, you may never go in the water again

Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops is featuring the Shark Tank cocktail, which comes with skeletons, sharks and faux blood, from Sunday through July 18.

You won’t need a bigger boat for this one but you may want to have a few friends standing by before you dive in.

In honor of Shark Week, which runs from Sunday through July 18, Cabo Wabo at the Miracle Mile Shops is featuring the Shark Tank, a 50-ounce cocktail in a souvenir fish-bowl glass.

The bowl is filled with toy skeletons and gummy sharks, getting along swimmingly in a mixture of Absolut Lime vodka, blue curacao liqueur, sweet-and-sour mix and ginger ale, but the real star of this show is the faux-gory cherry bomb shot contained in a syringe that you’ll need to pluck from the shark’s jaws. It’s $48.