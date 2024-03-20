60°F
Food

’Alice in Wonderland’-themed bar pops up in Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 8:38 am
 
Cocktails and a tea tree with nibbles from Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired pop-up bar that opens March 29, 2024, in Shady Grove Lounge at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino)
A Mar-tea-ni cocktail and a tea tree with nibbles from Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired pop-up bar that opens March 29, 2024, in Shady Grove Lounge at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino)
A Sunshine Tea cocktail and a tea tree with nibbles from Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired pop-up bar that opens March 29, 2024, in Shady Grove Lounge at Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino)

Is that a crumpet or are you just happy to see me?

Beginning March 29, Shady Grove Lounge in the Silverton is being transformed into Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a pop-up bar inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” and its tea party chapter. The pop-up features colorful, oversize decor, tea party cocktails and a tea tree provisioned with nibbles.

Among the cocktails are a Tennessee Tea (Knob Creek bourbon, honey simple syrup, rose water), a Bees Knees (gin, lemon verbena tea, honey simple syrup, lemon juice), and a Mar-tea-ni (green tea vodka, cucumber simple syrup, yuzu sour mix, gold glitter).

The tiers of the tea tree are variously set with white cheddar-truffle popcorn, spiced and salty mixed nuts, jalapeño pub cheese, Boursin and brie, and assorted petit fours.

The pop-up also offers a Mad Hatter Puzzle Hunt, with six puzzles to solve using clues in the bar. Those who solve all the puzzles are entered into a drawing for a staycation at the Silverton that includes dinner at Twin Creeks Steakhouse.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from March 29 through June 2. Visit silvertoncasino.com/madhatter.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

