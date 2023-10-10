Aloha: Zippy’s Restaurant opens first Las Vegas location

Zippy’s Restaurant officially launched its first location outside Hawaii on Tuesday morning, bringing its brand of aloha to the Ninth Island.

Tifanie Silver, from left, Peanut Dela Cruz and Tiffany Dela Cruz wait for the opening of Zippy’s at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd waits for the grand opening of Zippy’s at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. It is the first location outside Hawaii for the family owned chain of diners. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Higa, CEO of Zippy's Restaurants, which is opening its first shop outside Hawaii on Oct. 10, 2023, in southwest Las Vegas. The beloved chain of diners is known, among other items, for its chili dishes, Korean fried chicken and saimin. (Facebook)

The exterior of Zippy's in southwest Las Vegas, the first location outside Hawaii for the family-owned chain of diners that is an Aloha State institution. The Vegas restaurant is opening Oct. 10, 2023. (Zippy's)

Brodric Tavui, who recently moved to Las Vegas from Oahu, holds his 7-month-old daughter Taimane Tavui as they wait for the opening of Zippy’s at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was scheduled to open at 10:10 a.m. with a traditional Hawaiian prayer.

Founded in 1966, Zippy’s brings its brand of aloha to the Ninth Island. It has set ground rules for the launch.

