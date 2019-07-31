Alpine Village Inn’s Chicken Supreme Soup gets new life

The popularity of the seasoned cottage cheese recipe from the Alpine Village Inn, which closed 20 years ago, prompted publication of a favorite soup recipe.

After the huge response to the request for the seasoned cottage cheese recipe served at Alpine Village Inn, which closed more than 20 years ago, I said I’d run the equally popular Chicken Supreme Soup recipe. I didn’t have to look it up — Marilyn Basinger sent a copy of one the Review-Journal printed in April 1997:

Boil 2 quarts water, 2 teaspoons celery salt, 2 teaspoons Accent, 1 pound cooked ground chicken, 2 teaspoons salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet, 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon and 2 to 3 ground carrots for 30 minutes. In a separate pan, heat 1/2 cup oil until smoking; add 1 cup flour and stir with a whisk until the consistency of mashed potatoes. Add to soup and use whisk to blend. Add yellow food coloring, if desired.

More on the cottage cheese recipe: Greg Hammet emailed to point out that the ingredients list on his vintage container of the seasoning differs from the recipe we ran; my advice is to take all “authentic” recipes with a grain of salt because they can lose something in the translation.

And Matt Becker of Becker Gaming emailed to say Charlie’s Down Under, 1950 N. Buffalo Drive, serves the chicken soup on the last Thursday of the month, adding, “We have customers bringing in cast-iron bowls that it was originally served in.”

More reader requests

Shannon Irving is looking for Cacique Cilantro Lime sour cream, which she bought somewhere in Las Vegas, but can’t remember where.

Erica Thomas is looking for Open Pit Barbecue Sauce, which she used to get at Winco.

Tootsie Popowcer is looking for a restaurant that will prepare a hamburger medium-rare, adding that she’s frequently promised, but ends up sending them back.

