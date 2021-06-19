Amalfi by Bobby Flay opens at Caesars Palace

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, center, with Laurence Kretchmer, from left, managing partner at Bobby's Burger Palace, Caesars Entertainment Corporation's Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano, Regional President Sean McBurney, CEO Tom Reed, toast during a grand opening event for Amalfi By Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

J.P. Francois, from left, Clarisa Martino, Anthony Fusco and Renee Forsberg are lead team members for Bobby Flay's new restaurant Amalfi in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An artist's rendering of the bar area in Bobby Flay's Amalfi at Caesars Palace. (Olivia Jane Design & Interiors)

An artist's rendering of the bar area at Bobby Flay's Amalfi at Caesars Palace. (Olivia Jane Design & Interiors)

Amalfi by Bobby Flay inside Caesars Palace hosted its grand opening Friday night.

The event began with remarks from Flay, followed by a kabuki drop unveiling the golden-arched front entrance, with a musical performance and toast.

“Opening Amalfi at Caesars Palace has allowed me to showcase my passion for the Amalfi Coast and the fresh flavors the region is known for,” Flay said. “Our team has created an incredible experience that brings everything I love about the Amalfi Coast to the Las Vegas Strip, from the various seating areas to the coastal cocktails, to the fresh fish market to all the seasonal flavors we are showcasing on the menu. We have been blown away by the guests’ response already, making me incredibly proud and excited for all that lies ahead.”

Amalfi brings Flay’s admiration for Mediterranean cuisine to life through its bold, fresh menu.

Dishes range from flavorful and light antipasti such as charred octopus with burnt orange and pancetta to a robust selection of fresh pasta including the squid ink fettuccine with lobster, shrimp and Fra Diavolo sauce, and chef favorite, scialatielli with a scampi sauce and basil.

