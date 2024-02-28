An American Classic: Peppermill honored by James Beard Foundation

The restaurant, known for its big drinks, big portions, and decor aglow in pink and purple, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Boxing Day 2022.

An exterior view of the Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge is shown aglow on Tuesday, Dec. 13 ,2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cocktail waitress Behati Perry checks in with patrons in the Fireside Lounge at Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The famed restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary on Dec. 26. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Diners are led to their seats at Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Flamingo lamps, one of the notable decorative items at Peppermill, are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For more than 50 years, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Strip has delivered its signature mix of pink and purple neon, luxuriantly faux flora, birdbath-size cocktails, hugely portioned plates, staffers who never leave and an enduring Las Vegas vibe.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation honored the Peppermill’s longevity, distinctive style and place in Vegas dining history by naming the restaurant the winner of the 2024 America’s Classic Award for the Southwest region. America’s Classic recognizes locally owned restaurants that serve quality food, have timeless appeal and reflect the character of their communities.

“On behalf of the James Beard Foundation, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s America’s Classics winners — national treasures of timeless appeal that reflect the richness and diversity of our country’s food culture,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the foundation.

The Beard Awards, often called the Oscars of the food world, are this country’s most prestigious culinary honor.

Each year, the Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards Subcommittee selects America’s Classics winners. Six of the 12 Restaurant and Chef regions are included within each awards cycle, and rotated the following cycle, so that each region is represented every other year.

Peppermill Vegas shares the same ownership as the Peppermill casino in Reno.

