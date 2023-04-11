An Armenian bakery in Chinatown, plus 5 other new Vegas bars and restaurants

Our Chinatown correspondent alerted us when Arevik Bakery opened about six months ago, and we finally dropped by recently.

Flatbreads are filled with cheese and variously topped with cheese and a runny egg at Arevik Bakery in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Review-Journal)

A Tantric Turnbuckle cocktail from Pier 17 Yacht Club, the new speakeasy, as of April 2023, in the Green Fairy Garden of the "Absinthe" show at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Kendall Hart, the new director of food and beverage at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas on the Strip, as announced in April 2023. (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas)

Anthony Taormina, the new executive chef of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas on the Strip, as announced in April 2023. (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas). (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas)

Michael Brock, the new executive pastry chef of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas on the Strip, as announced in April 2023. (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas). (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas)

Justus Depke, the new executive banquet chef of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas on the Strip, as announced in April 2023. (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas). (Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

— Our Chinatown correspondent alerted us when Arevik Bakery opened about six months ago, and we finally dropped by one recent Saturday. Arevik, an Armenian bakery, is at 3544 Wynn Road, on the west side of The Center at Spring Mountain, next door to Feng Shui Gallery.

The menu is small, featuring lahmajo (flatbread topped with minced meat), imeruli (cheese-filled flatbread), adjaruli (cheese-filled flatbread boat with runny egg), megruli (flatbread filled and topped with cheese), and zhengyalov hatz (flatbread stuffed with minced herbs and vegetables). We chose lahmajo and imeruli, which were freshly baked to order, so there was a wait. Call 702-875-3759 to order ahead.

— Hello Hibachi Island Grill and Little Avalon are now open, sharing space at 9410 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130, in the Summerlin area. Hello Hibachi serves build-your-own hibachi dishes (choice of one or two proteins, two sides, two sauces) and special combination plates. Visit hellohibachi.com or call 702-462-9935. Little Avalon, an all-day café, offers smoothies, superfruit dishes, breakfast, lunch, bowls and greens, and sushi. Visit littleavalonlv.com or call 702-462-9252.

— At Resorts World, Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge is replacing Genting Palace Lounge as of April 17. The highly Instagrammable spot features classic tiki decor, golden monkeys perched above the bar, and tiki cocktails and punch bowls. The lounge is off the Hilton lobby at Resorts World. Visit rwlasvegas.com/dining/golden-monkey-tiki-lounge.

— The Green Fairy Garden, the cocktail terrace surrounding the “Absinthe” show venue at Caesars Palace, recently debuted Pier 17 Yacht Club, a speakeasy with specialty cocktails and with bites like $100 tots crowned by golden osetra caviar. The No Pants burger outfit also just debuted at the Green Fairy. The burger features two short rib-blend patties, grilled onions, American cheese, dill pickles and extremely secret sauce between brioche buns. Golden star tots ride sidecar.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Urban Farm at James Gay Park, the city’s first community-based urban farming operation, is opening Wednesday in the Historic Westside with a ribbon cutting by Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Jyoti Chopra, chief people, inclusion and sustainability officer of MGM Resorts International.

The farm, funded by a $500,000 donation from MGM to The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas Life, aims to become a local food source that helps fight food insecurity in the area. MGM’s gift underwrote the purchase of two climate-controlled containers that can operate year-round, providing growing space to yield up to 8 tons of produce from diverse crops.

◆ ◆ ◆

Four new executives have joined the culinary team at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. Kendall Hart, director of food and beverage, previously was food and beverage manager at Vdara. Executive chef Anthony Taormina was most recently executive chef at Aureole in Mandalay Bay. Michael Brock, the executive pastry chef, served as assistant executive pastry chef at Bellagio. Justus Depke brings experience from Restaurant Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace and Joël Robuchon in the MGM Grand (which Hart once oversaw) to his new role as executive banquet chef.

