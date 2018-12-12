Andre’s abruptly announces remodel

Food

December 11, 2018 - 7:42 pm
 

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, surprised fans when a sign was posted on its door Monday saying it had “Closed for Remodel.” The announcement, which appeared along with paper blocking the view of the interior, came with no warning, and there was no word on the restaurant’s website. In fact, Andre’s had been active on social media the previous day, encouraging customers to come in and try its signature burger . Representatives have not replied to requests for comment.

Renovations planned

Sparrow + Wolf will close for renovations from Monday through Dec. 26. They’ll move the front entrance and build a new private dining room for up to 25 guests. The lounge is being redecorated and renamed “the living room,” designed to make customers feel like guests in chef Brian Howard’s home, with leather couches and self-service pre-batched cocktails.

Chef takes on new venture

Local chef Gary FX LaMorte, whose resume includes time in the kitchens of Andre Rochat and Thomas Keller, is leaving his position as vice president of culinary operations for the Mina Group to start a restaurant consulting company called Honest Hospitality. After opening more than 30 restaurants over eight years for Mina, he says he’s looking to “get back to cooking and participating locally in … the best hospitality community in the country.”

Dinner and a show

Scrooge will rule at Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, with a live dinner-theater production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Sunday and into next week. The 1 p.m. matinee, Sunday only, is $89, or $59 for children 12 and younger; evening performances at 6 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 20 are $99 for adults, $69 for kids. Prices include a three-course dinner with prime rib, salmon or a vegetarian entree. Lawry’s also has its annual wandering Christmas carolers through Christmas Day. Call 702-893-2223, Ext. 205.

Openings, closings

Mabel’s BBQ, from celebrity chef Michael Symon, will bring Symon’s Cleveland-style barbecue to the Palms beginning Dec. 20.

The seventh valley location of Habit Burger Grill, 1150 S. Nellis Blvd., will offer free Charburgers to members of the military, with ID, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the store will be open to the public, with sales from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. benefiting Spread the Word Nevada and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, free samples of its burgers, grilled sandwiches and salads will be available to members of the military with ID. The grand opening is at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

The 24/7 Strat Cafe & Wok has opened at the Stratosphere, serving home-style American and Asian dishes such as lemon-poppyseed pancakes with blueberry compote, bacon-wrapped meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy and beef brisket egg noodle soup.

Rock & Rollers has opened at 800 Karen Ave. in the Commercial Center, offering comfort food, cocktails, roller skating and live music for the 21-and-older crowd. Call 702-754-0038.

Enzo’s Pizza & Ristorante, for a couple of decades a Henderson landmark at 2724 N. Green Valley Parkway (in the Trader Joe’s plaza on Sunset Road), has closed.

Sightings

Actors Jake T. Austin of “Wizards of Waverly Place” and Nolan Gould of “Modern Family” with Sean Marquette of “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,” on separate evenings at Tao at The Venetian. WWE wrestler Kurt Angle at Lavo at Palazzo.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

