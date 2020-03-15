Andres announces hiatus for D.C. restaurants; Strip spots remain open

While his Las Vegas restaurants remain open at least temporarily, Jose Andres announces closure of those in Washington, D.C., area because “we need to take care of every one of you.”

Luis Montesinos, head chef of Jaleo by Jose Andres, prepares a classic Paella Valenciana Rafael Vidal, with chicken, rabbit, tomato puree and green beans at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Renowned chef and humanitarian Jose Andres announced Sunday that he is closing all of his restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, because of the coronavirus.

“We are doing this for the right reasons. We need to take care of our employees. We need to take care of our guests for their safety. More importantly, we need to take care of every one of you,” Andres said in a Twitter announcement.

Andres’ Las Vegas restaurants will remain open at least temporarily. However, a representative for Jaleo announced that the restaurant has temporarily stopped serving lunch and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday. Some menu items also will be unavailable.

In addition to Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Andres’ local restaurants are e, which is housed within Jaleo; China Poblano, also at the Cosmopolitan, and Bazaar Meat at the Sahara.

