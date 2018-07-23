Food

Animal rights group targets Sparrow + Wolf again — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2018 - 12:58 pm
 

More than two dozen protesters lined the Spring Mountain Road sidewalk near Sparrow + Wolf on Sunday evening, for the second demonstration against the restaurant in four days. Members of Animal Action Las Vegas carried signs declaring, “It’s not food, it’s violence,” “Their lives not ours” and other messages encouraging veganism and decrying meat in general, and specifically foie gras.

Supporters of Sparrow + Wolf showed up in solidarity with the restaurant and its chef, Brian Howard. While most supporters stayed indoors or on the restaurant’s property at the first protest on Thursday, this time about 10 took to the sidewalk with signs of their own, including “My body my choice” and “Say no to food terrorists.”

Inside the restaurant, dozens more gathered in support ofHoward and his team, including several high-profile local chefs and restaurateurs.

While the protest and counter-protest were relatively small, and generally civil, passions were high.

On one side, Animal Action Las Vegas ran through speeches and chants:

“We are unstoppable. A vegan world is possible.

“Peace begins, on your plate.”

Getting personal

Animal Action Las Vegas targeted the restaurant not only for serving meat, but also for its use of lesser-known parts of animals, including livers used in foie gras, lamb necks and thymus glands of calves or lambs used in sweetbreads. Some were angry about photos Howard had posted on social media posing with parts of slaughtered animals, including the head of a pig.

Most of the counter-protesters defended Howard, and expressed anger that Animal Action Las Vegas had targeted a small mom-and-pop business. Others were concerned for the chef’s safety.

In a Saturday Facebook post, Howard stated he “received six death threats to my life and to my family (and) over 15 nasty text messages to myself and family members.” That post was shared more than 240 times, and ignited a war of words between the supporters of Sparrow + Wolf and those of the animal rights group.

Darren Lara, co-organizer of the animal rights group, insists that if any threats were made, they weren’t made by his organization.

“Anybody within our organization AALV that has ever had any communication with anybody (has) never made any threats,” he stated on Sunday. “And we are totally open to working with the police, working with any business or any entity and finding out who those people are… Because they don’t align with us or our values. We are a non-violent group, 100 percent.”

Howard says he’s scheduled to meet with police Monday to discuss the threats.

Lara and his supporters pointed to posts in support of Sparrow + Wolf, which they viewed as threatening. In the hours leading up to Sunday’s protest, both Lara and Howard had taken to Facebook again to encourage everyone to remain peaceful.

A change in tone

The original decision to target Sparrow + Wolf was based on several factors.

“One of them is visibility,” said Lara, noting the public sidewalk that runs past the restaurant’s main windows on a busy stretch of Spring Mountain Boulevard.

Another was the inclusion of exotic ingredients on the menu.

“It’s easier to address Sally walking down the street and say, ‘Hey they’ve got lamb neck in there, what do you think of that?’ ” Lara explained at the conclusion of Sunday’s event. “Or, ‘They’ve got sweetbreads, do you know what that is?’ or “ ‘Hey Sally, they’ve got foie gras, what do you think of that?’ ” And if they say, ‘Ooh, that’s gross!’ or ‘Ehh never,’ then maybe they can align with the whole thing about how we feel about meat and dairy across the board.”

While the group’s recent protests have been directed at large, corporate restaurants, Lara says, “We are not exempting mom-and-pop businesses just because they are mom-and-pop businesses. If it was a mom-and-pop business that was selling slaves, it’s no different than a big, corporate facility that was selling slaves. It’s all bad. It’s all wrong.”

When Howard first learned his restaurant had been targeted for protest, he says he welcomed the opportunity to open a dialogue with the group. The chef takes pride in sourcing meats from humane purveyors and providing meat-free options for his many vegan customers. On the day before the first demonstration, he announced a special vegan menu “in honor of our protesters,” and posted it online in an announcement that read “To our Protesters[,] we welcome and respect and embrace your choices, as everyone has a choice. [W]e appreciate the message you share and believe in, but that is not our choice. We choose to be a house for everyone. The threats and disruption of business support a much worse cause. There are better ways to educate and spread your word.”

At Thursday’s protest, Howard said he and his team had hoped to bring samples of their vegan cuisine to the protesters, but were informed it wouldn’t be welcomed.

On Sunday, Lara spoke to a handful of chefs and restaurateurs about possible common ground. He did not, however, meet directly with Howard, despite both insisting that they would be happy to have a private discussion.

Lara says the protests will continue until Sparrow + Wolf removes some items, including foie gras, from its menu. That, says Howard, is a non-starter.

“I’ve seen how it went in California. It was take foie gras off the menu. Then they came back with take veal off the menu. Then they want to take pork off the menu.”

At this point, no additional protests have been announced.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like