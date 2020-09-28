Anoymous benefactor gives Eat a surprise makeover

The popular downtown Las Vegas restaurant got a new patio and a “secret” dining room for locals.

The new "secret" dining room at Eat. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chef Natalie Young walks through the new "secret" dining room at Eat during Sunday brunch. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This dining room was a garage until last week's renovations. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The renovated patio at Eat. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Downtown Las Vegas’ Eat got an unexpected makeover last week, courtesy of an “angel” benefactor who is asking to remain anonymous, at least for now.

“I can’t talk much more about it — more will be revealed later,” the restaurant’s chef/owner Natalie Young teased during Sunday brunch.

“They did it in a day and a half. They just cut down some old trees, bought some new tables, put new plants outside, put a new secret dining room in the garage on the side over there.”

The additions raise the restaurant’s safe, socially distanced capacity from around 30 to over 75. More than half of those new seats are located in what Young is calling the “secret” dining room. The area is accessible through its own entrance on Carson Avenue, and Young plans to hold its tables in reserve for regulars and locals in the know who show up during the busy weekend hours.

“What I’d like to do is, on the weekends, if you’re a local and you’re waiting outside (for a table), just say ‘I want to come into the secret room’ and we’ll let you in, so you don’t have to wait in a long line,” she explains.

While the donor who paid for the renovations has asked the chef not to reveal his or her name just yet, we do know the entire process was documented. How that footage will be used, and when we might see it, still is a mystery. But we’re also told this is part of a series of projects across the country intended to help successful businesses operating at reduced capacity because of COVID-19 to serve more customers while still complying with new health and safety guidelines.

“I’m just really grateful,” Young says. “I don’t know why they picked Eat. I don’t know why they picked me. But I’m really grateful that they did.”

She says she hopes to repay the generosity by continuing her various efforts to give back to the community.

“Now I can do well, so I can do more good.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.