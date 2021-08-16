101°F
Area15 attraction to offer elevated views of the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 12:19 pm
 
(Area15)
(Area15)

Another elevated view of the Strip is headed Las Vegas’ way.

Area15 will open “Rise – An Elevated Bar Experience” this fall, according to the company’s news release.

The nearly seven-minute ride will lift guests 131 feet to enjoy an extraordinary, 360-degree panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas, along with a beverage of their choice, the release said.

The company said Rise, manufactured by Aerophile, will be the first of its kind built in the United States.

The family-friendly attraction is priced starting at $12 for children at least 42-inches tall and $18 for adults. Packages that include beverages begin at $26.

Tickets will be on sale starting in the fall.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

