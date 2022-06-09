Artfully designed cake honors Father’s Day
Doug Taylor, executive pastry chef at Jerry’s Nugget Bakery, has created a visually arresting panna cotta cake for Father’s Day, June 19.
Is it art? Positively. Is it edible? Absolutely.
Doug Taylor, executive pastry chef at Jerry’s Nugget Bakery, recently set out to design a dessert that celebrates Father’s Day. With this visually arresting panna cotta cake, he has delivered on his plans with sugary aplomb. It’s a gleaming, geometrically patterned cylinder of vanilla bean-hinted panna cotta (which means “cooked cream” in Italian) that’s nestled on a shortbread crust and shellacked with lemon-infused strawberry gelée. Festooned with swirling white and dark chocolate squiggles, abstract painted disks and metallic-looking spheres, it wouldn’t look out of place in a contemporary sculpture collection. Taylor is also making a coffee-chocolate version.
Call 702-399-3000, ext. 112, by Thursday to order cakes for guaranteed pickup. Want to try your luck? Both flavors will be available for walk-up customers Saturday and Sunday in Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop. $25 per cake.
Jerry’s Nugget, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North