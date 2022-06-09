Artfully designed cake honors Father’s Day

Doug Taylor, executive pastry chef at Jerry’s Nugget Bakery, has created a visually arresting panna cotta cake for Father’s Day, June 19.

Executive Pastry Chef Doug Taylor adds finishing touches to a Father’s Day special panna cotta dessert at Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Is it art? Positively. Is it edible? Absolutely.

Doug Taylor, executive pastry chef at Jerry’s Nugget Bakery, recently set out to design a dessert that celebrates Father’s Day. With this visually arresting panna cotta cake, he has delivered on his plans with sugary aplomb. It’s a gleaming, geometrically patterned cylinder of vanilla bean-hinted panna cotta (which means “cooked cream” in Italian) that’s nestled on a shortbread crust and shellacked with lemon-infused strawberry gelée. Festooned with swirling white and dark chocolate squiggles, abstract painted disks and metallic-looking spheres, it wouldn’t look out of place in a contemporary sculpture collection. Taylor is also making a coffee-chocolate version.

Call 702-399-3000, ext. 112, by Thursday to order cakes for guaranteed pickup. Want to try your luck? Both flavors will be available for walk-up customers Saturday and Sunday in Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop. $25 per cake.

Jerry’s Nugget, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North