Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 9:26 am
 
The longtime Buffet @ Asia on South Eastern Avenue and East Flamingo Road is shown closed on Fe ...
The longtime Buffet @ Asia on South Eastern Avenue and East Flamingo Road is shown closed on Feb. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The new Buffet @ Asia, which opened in early 2024 on East Flamingo Road at Algonquin Drive, in ...
The new Buffet @ Asia, which opened in early 2024 on East Flamingo Road at Algonquin Drive, in Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The sign at the new Buffet @ Asia, which opened in early 2024 on East Flamingo Road at Algonqui ...
The sign at the new Buffet @ Asia, which opened in early 2024 on East Flamingo Road at Algonquin Drive, in Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buffet @ Asia, open for at least 15 years on East Flamingo Road at South Eastern Avenue, recently closed. But the dumpling soup, fried rice, noodles, baked mussels and beef short ribs have only moved down the street.

The buffet, formerly at 4090 S. Eastern Ave., just reopened in the former Kirin Buffet at 1518 E. Flamingo Road, at Algonquin Drive. The old and new buffets are about a mile apart.

Buffet @ Asia also has locations on South Rainbow Boulevard, also open for at least 15 years, and North Nellis Boulevard, serving for about seven years.

Although buffets have been closing at Las Vegas casinos for several years, with many being replaced by food halls, Buffet @ Asia testifies to the continuing appeal of affordable neighborhood spots, especially for groups and a families. At the new buffet the other evening, the parking lots were filled, front and back.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

