Avocado is amazing at these 5 Las Vegas restaurants

The tender fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) pairs well with meat, seafood and veggies and even can be lightly fried.

18bin

The Sweet Home Avocado Burger at the new 18bin in the Arts District is stacked with roasted Roma tomatoes, mozzarella from Sand Hill Dairy in Fallon and slices of ripe avocado, $12.

107 E. Charleston Blvd., 702-202-2484, 18binlv.com

Distill and Remedy’s

These avocado egg rolls are pretty self-explanatory but no less tempting — house-made eggrolls filled with fresh avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, cream cheese and a blend of herbs and spices, $9.25.

Multiple locations, distillbar.com and remedystavern.com

VegeNation

The tempura avocado tacos at VegeNation start with lightly coated avocado slices wrapped in flour tortillas with chipotle, bacon, lettuce, tomato slaw and guacamole, $13.

616 E. Carson Ave. and 10075 Eastern Ave. in Henderson, veggienationlv.com

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Vanderpump’s lobster and avocado naan flatbread is finished with golden tomato, red onion, avocado creme and fennel; a vegetarian verson also is available, $24.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7867, caesars.com

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Ri Ra’s turkey avocado burger stacks a toasted bun with a turkey patty, melted cheddar, red onion, slaw and smoked tomato mayo and crowns it with fried avocado, $14.

Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com