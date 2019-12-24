Baby Yoda gets his own drink in Las Vegas

The Mandalorian’s’ 50-year-old infant has a cocktail named in his honor at The Golden Tiki.

“The booze is strong in this one.”

Adam Rains hasn’t quite nailed his impression of a Jedi master. But one look at the daiquiri he’s just mixed up at The Golden Tiki, and even the most casual “Star Wars” fan will get the reference. It’s the spitting image of “The Mandalorian’s” Baby Yoda — if he had somehow managed to arm himself with a light saber.

Rains credits the bar’s owner, Branden Powers, and a colleague, Veronica Torres, with bringing The Force to The Golden Tiki’s cocktail offerings.

“They are obsessed with Baby Yoda.”

The drink, which they’re calling the Do Or Not Do Daiquiri, is simple but sophisticated: Rhum agricole, demerara syrup and fresh lime juice, finished with a spritz of absinthe.

“It’s kind of a thinking man’s daiquiri,” Rains says. “I think Baby Yoda, that’s the way he would drink.”

This Baby Yoda gets his character from Luxardo cherry eyes and lime wedge ears. His sense of style is provided by his bar napkin Jedi robe, tied with a piece of twine, and a bar-straw light saber.

“People love it,” Rains says of the $15 cocktail. “If anyone sees it, they want it. And it’s refreshing, so you can actually drink quite a few of them.”

The Baby Yoda concoction will be available at The Golden Tiki “as long as there is a demand.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.