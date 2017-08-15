ad-fullscreen
Food

BabyStacks Cafe known for dessert-style breakfast

By Alex Meyer / View
August 15, 2017 - 9:15 am
 

Henderson pancake joint BabyStacks Cafe is known for its Hawaiian twist on breakfast fare.

It was announced in 2016 that BabyStacks plans a fifth location at Las Vegas’ Blue Diamond Marketplace.

The first BabyStacks at 2400 N. Buffalo Drive was originally called BabyCakes and opened in 2010. It gained popularity for its dessert-style breakfast options.

With island music playing during a recent breakfast visit, diners were lined up at the door for a table. A breakfast bar offers seating near the kitchen for patrons in a rush.

The pancake menu includes banana cream pie; cookies and cream; orange creamsicle; and rocky road. Crepes, french toast, omelets and skillets are also available.

BabyStacks’ best-seller is the red velvet pancakes topped with whipped cream and chocolate crumbles. The full stack ($8.95) and the short stack ($5.75) are served with cream cheese syrup.

“You just can’t get any better than the red velvet pancakes,” customer Robin Boyd said. “It’s like dessert for breakfast.”

Grilled sandwiches, salads and burgers are available for lunch and for under $10.

Filipino and Hawaiian dishes are also available, including adobo fried rice, loco moco, kalua pig benedict and a spam scramble.

 

