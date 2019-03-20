Back of the House Brawl cooking competition has new format

Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms. (Clint Jenkins)

The Back of the House Brawl cooking competition returns this weekend, kicking off its first season on the Strip with a new format. This year’s contests at The Park will feature teams of two chefs, one from a Strip restaurant, one from off-Strip. This Saturday night will pit Bardot Brasserie’s Josh Smith and former Kitchen at Atomic chef Justin Kingsley Hall against Emily Brubaker of Michael’s Gourmet Pantry and Hell’s Kitchen’s Jennifer Murphy. Celebrity chef Michael Symon will be among the judges. The party starts at 9 p.m., with a mixology competition at midnight and the brawl at 1 a.m.

Bartender battle

Some of the cocktail world’s biggest names will be in Las Vegas next week for the Nightclub & Bar Show, so you can expect to see a few of them pouring drinks at local watering holes. The fifth edition of Bar Mania, an all-star party and cocktail competition at Herbs and Rye at 3713 W. Sahara Ave., will raise money to fight cancer. It gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Openings

Brass Fork, a 24/7 cafe serving such dishes as peach cobbler pancakes and funnel cake French toast, opened Tuesday at Palace Station.

Scenic Brewing Company opened Friday at 8410 W. Desert Inn Road, across from Desert Breeze Park, with a broad variety of beers on tap and a menu of such dishes as bratwurst with house-made sauerkraut and roasted Fuji apples, and herb-roasted porchetta with ale mustard jus.

Greene St. Kitchen, complete with concealed door disguised as a vending machine, opened Monday at the Palms, featuring artwork by Banksy and a menu including lobster rolls and Tomahawk steak.

Side Piece also opened Monday at the Palms, offering pizza by the slice and whole pies from noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Trago Lounge has opened at the Tropicana, serving signature cocktails, wines, beers and bottle service, with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight daily.

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs has opened another location in the valley, this one at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway, near UNLV.

Doughp (pronounced “dope”) cookie-dough dessert bar has opened at the Miracle Mile Shops, complete with 24-hour vending machine — the Doughp Dealer.

Sightings

Nineties rockers Bush, fronted by Gavin Rossdale, performing at Friday night’s grand opening of Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The VIP crowd included actor Gilles Marini, musician Trace Cyrus, actor/singer Samuel Larsen, actress AnnaLynne McCord, actor Philip Boyd, “Ballers” actor Carl McDowell, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, “Empire” actress Serayah and singer/rapper/actor Jacob Latimore. Rapper Gashi, actor/entertainment reporter Terrance J. and producer duo Play-N-Skillz in separate parties at Tao at The Venetian. “Empire” actress Ajiona Alexus and entertainment reporter Perez Hilton in separate parties at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Comedian and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor/comedian Chris Parnell at Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade.

